President Hamid urges global efforts to combat climate change

President Abdul Hamid on Wednesday called for comprehensive global steps to combat the adverse effects of global warming on food security.

"We must turn our words into action. Climate change knows no boundary," he said while addressing virtually the International Conference on Climate Change and Food Security in South Asia at the senate building of Dhaka University.

The porgramme was organised by the International Committee of CCFS.

Saying 'the world is more united than ever before in addressing the threats of climate change considering the vulnerabilities and the worst effect,' the president said none can remain idle until this misfortune actually unfolds.

"The time of action cannot be delayed," he emphasised.

Consolatory commitments, showy speeches, attractive slogans and presentation of substantial papers are not enough to mitigate the problem, he also said.

Hamid hoped that the international community, particularly historically high greenhouse gas emitters, multinational organizations, development partners, scientists, media, policy makers and civil society will come forward to provide assistance in tackling the loss of lives and livelihood due to climate change.

"It is a global issue that demands global response. The time for action is now and there is simply no time for delay," he added.

Hamid expressed his happiness as the organizers kept a session on "HAOR FLOODING and Livelihood Management".

Mentioning Mithamoin, a remote haor area as his birthplace, he said "I know the real situation and problem of this area. It is a matter of great satisfaction that scientists from home and abroad have come forward to solve the problem."

He also mentioned that he noticed the eagerness of the international community regarding the impact of climate change on Bangladesh, especially in the coastal areas.

The president said the present government is trying relentlessly to ensure a sustainable environment for comfortable living of the present and future populations of the country and has taken the 'Bangladesh Delta Plan 2100' to secure the future of water resources and mitigate the likely effects of climate change and natural disasters.

Dhaka University vice-chancellor Professor Dr. Md Akhteruzzaman presided over the session, addressed also by Secretary General of World Meteorological Organization (WMO) Professor Dr. Petteri Taalas and Country Representative of FAO Robert Douglas SImson.