President reaches London from Berlin

President M Abdul Hamid reached London from Berlin, the capital of Germany, this afternoon (London time).

"The President reached London at 1.30 pm (London time) from Berlin," Md Ashequn Nabi Chowdhury, press minister at the High Commission of Bangladesh in London, the United Kingdom (UK), told BSS this evening.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem received the President at the airport. President's wife Rashida Khanam accompanied him, the press minister added.

Earlier, the head of the state left Dhaka on October 9 on a 12-day visit to Germany and the United Kingdom (UK) for health checkup and treatment of eyes.

He was scheduled to return home on October 22, but, according to Bangabhaban, the President (as per revised schedule) is now expected to return home by a regular flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines Limited from London on October 26.

Earlier, the 77-year-old President Hamid has been suffering from Glaucoma for long.

He used to have his health checkup in London and Germany while he was the Speaker in the Jatiya Sangsad (Parliament).