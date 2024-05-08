Mamun Rashid becomes ShopUp president

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 May, 2024, 12:00 am
Last modified: 08 May, 2024, 12:02 am

Related News

Mamun Rashid becomes ShopUp president

The company connects mills and manufacturers to small neighbourhood shops, creating a seamless network for food and essentials.

TBS Report
08 May, 2024, 12:00 am
Last modified: 08 May, 2024, 12:02 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

ShopUp, the leading B2B commerce platform in Bangladesh, recently announced the joining of former banker and economic analyst Mamun Rashid as its new president.

In his new role at ShopUp, Mamun Rashid's focus will be on unlocking new capital avenues and nurturing a high-performance culture. His oversight will help the company make strategic partnerships both locally and globally, reads a press statement by ShopUp.

The company connects mills and manufacturers to small neighbourhood shops, creating a seamless network for food and essentials.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

According to the statement, 3.1 crore people in Bangladesh currently access food and essentials through ShopUp's network of small shops and the company aims to reach 8 crore people by 2026.

"I am looking forward to thinking out of the box, and lending my experience to this dynamic team at ShopUp so that together we can put this Bangladeshi company on the global map," Rashid said.

Afeef Zaman, founder and CEO of ShopUp, said, "We are excited to have Mamun Rashid joining us to propel ShopUp forward. His wealth of experience and dedication to excellence will undoubtedly play a significant role in the next phase of our journey."

Mamun Rashid is a distinguished business leader with 37 years of comprehensive experience.

His career spans significant roles in both local and international firms, including PwC, Citibank NA, Bangladesh, Standard Chartered Bank, and ANZ Grindlays Bank, among others.

At PwC Bangladesh, he served as the principal interface for clients across various sectors and also led the Financial Service business.

As chairman of the Banking Commission at the International Chamber of Commerce Bangladesh, he focused on capacity building, resolving cross-border trade disputes, and fostering international trade.

As the managing director and Citi Country Officer for Citibank NA, Bangladesh, Rashid transformed it into the country's most respected foreign bank, boosting its revenue from $10 million to $70 million. 

Additionally, his tenure at Standard Chartered Bank was marked by pioneering the treasury as an independent profit centre.

ShopUp / Bangladesh / President

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

9h | Habitat
In the last few decades, the haphazard construction of concrete buildings has destroyed the skyline of Dhaka. Photo: Rajib Dhar

How energy efficient are Dhaka’s buildings?

9h | Habitat
Four models of the Mercedes EQ series- EQS 450+ sedan, he EQE 450 4MATIC SUV, The EQE 350+ SUV and the EQE 53 AMG 4MATIC SUV- were unveiled during the event. Photo: Arfin Kazi

From Classic Elegance to Modern Marvels: Inside 'The Benz Experience'

14h | Wheels
In Apon Ahsan&#039;s opinion, our jingle industry is as strong as before. However, there&#039;s a lack of creative freedom. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

What happened to those catchy jingles of the yesteryears?

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

This is a route for the athletes of the future

This is a route for the athletes of the future

1h | Videos
Why mosquito larvae-destroying insecticides are more effective?

Why mosquito larvae-destroying insecticides are more effective?

3h | Videos
The US has blocked a shipment of US arms aid to Israel

The US has blocked a shipment of US arms aid to Israel

2h | Videos
How AC market flourished in Bangladesh

How AC market flourished in Bangladesh

5h | Videos