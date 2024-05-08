Mamun Rashid becomes ShopUp president

ShopUp, the leading B2B commerce platform in Bangladesh, recently announced the joining of former banker and economic analyst Mamun Rashid as its new president.

In his new role at ShopUp, Mamun Rashid's focus will be on unlocking new capital avenues and nurturing a high-performance culture. His oversight will help the company make strategic partnerships both locally and globally, reads a press statement by ShopUp.

The company connects mills and manufacturers to small neighbourhood shops, creating a seamless network for food and essentials.

According to the statement, 3.1 crore people in Bangladesh currently access food and essentials through ShopUp's network of small shops and the company aims to reach 8 crore people by 2026.

"I am looking forward to thinking out of the box, and lending my experience to this dynamic team at ShopUp so that together we can put this Bangladeshi company on the global map," Rashid said.

Afeef Zaman, founder and CEO of ShopUp, said, "We are excited to have Mamun Rashid joining us to propel ShopUp forward. His wealth of experience and dedication to excellence will undoubtedly play a significant role in the next phase of our journey."

Mamun Rashid is a distinguished business leader with 37 years of comprehensive experience.

His career spans significant roles in both local and international firms, including PwC, Citibank NA, Bangladesh, Standard Chartered Bank, and ANZ Grindlays Bank, among others.

At PwC Bangladesh, he served as the principal interface for clients across various sectors and also led the Financial Service business.

As chairman of the Banking Commission at the International Chamber of Commerce Bangladesh, he focused on capacity building, resolving cross-border trade disputes, and fostering international trade.

As the managing director and Citi Country Officer for Citibank NA, Bangladesh, Rashid transformed it into the country's most respected foreign bank, boosting its revenue from $10 million to $70 million.

Additionally, his tenure at Standard Chartered Bank was marked by pioneering the treasury as an independent profit centre.