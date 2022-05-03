President offers Eid prayers at Bangabhaban

President M Abdul Hamid today offered the prayers of Eid-ul-Fitr, the greatest religious festival of the Muslims, along with his family members and some officials at Durbar Hall of the Bangabhaban here.

The head of the state along with key civil and military officials and family members offered the Eid prayers at the Presidential palace with maintaining health rules, including wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

The President usually attends the traditional Eid prayers in capital's National Eidgah Maidan but like the last two years, the programme has been scrapped due to the Covid-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic.

The Eid jamaat (congregation) was held at 9:30 am. Pesh Imam of Bangabhaban Jame Mosque Mufti Maulana Saiful Kabir conducted the Eid prayers.

Ruling Awami League lawmakers - Rezwan Ahammad Taufiq and Md. Afzal Hossain, Director General (DG) of Special Security Force (SSF) Major General Md Mujibur Rahman, secretaries concerned to the President Office, key officials and staff attended the Eid prayers.

A special munajat was offered seeking divine blessings for peace and progress of Bangladesh and welfare of the people as well as the Muslim Ummah.

Special doa was also offered seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of those who died of fatal Covid-19 and also wishing for the early recovery of the Corona patients throughout the country as well as across the globe.

Doa was too offered seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and other members, faced martyrdom on the fateful night of August 15 in 1975, and the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the county and its people in different democratic movements, particularly during the Liberation War in 1971.

After the prayers, President Hamid spent his time with his family members at the Presidential palace. But no ceremonial greetings with serving delicious food items, in presence of country's distinguished personalities and foreign diplomats or guests were seen there.