New ambassador to Bhutan calls on president for guidance

Bangladesh

UNB
23 November, 2022, 11:55 am
Last modified: 23 November, 2022, 12:00 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Ambassador of Bangladesh to Bhutan Shib Nath Roy on Tuesday paid a courtesy call on President Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban on Tuesday.

The president's Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin briefed reporters after the meeting.

During the meeting, the envoy sought the president's directives and overall cooperation in carrying out his assignment in Bhutan.

Mentioning the excellent bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Bhutan, the president asked the newly appointed Bangladesh ambassador to further strengthen the ties in the coming days.

President Secretary Sampad Barua, Military Secretary Major General SM Salahuddin Islam, Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin and Secretary (attached) Md Wahidul Islam Khan were also present.

