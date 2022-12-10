President for exemplary punishment to corrupt individuals

President M Abdul Hamid yesterday reiterated his tough stance against corruption, saying the authorities concerned must ensure exemplary punishment to the corrupt individuals, whoever he might be.

"Ensure exemplary punishment to the corrupt individuals, whatever the party he or she belongs to." the president said in a recorded speech at a function organised by Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) at Shilpakala Academy, marking the International Anti-Corruption Day.

Terming the corruption as global problem, he said, "It (corruption) creates discrimination in society and hampers flourishment and development."

He categorically said corruption can be reduced through mass awareness campaign with ensuring exemplary punishment to the people found involved in graft practices everywhere.

Highlighting various steps undertaken by the government to fight corruption, Hamid put emphasis on building a social movement against it.

"Corruption and development can't go together," the Head of the State added.

Mentioning tremendous development progress of Bangladesh government made under the charismatic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in every sector, including socio-economic, he asked the authorities concerned of the ACC, an anti-graft body, to take more effective and bold steps to combat corruption.

President Hamid also called upon all to boycott both corrupts and bribe takers socially.

Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique, ACC Chairman Md Moin Uddin Abdullah, Commissioner Dr Md Mozammel Haque Khan and Md Zahurul Haque spoke on the occasion.