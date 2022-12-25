President to host Christmas Day reception this evening

Bangladesh

BSS
25 December, 2022, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 25 December, 2022, 01:07 pm

Related News

President to host Christmas Day reception this evening

BSS
25 December, 2022, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 25 December, 2022, 01:07 pm
President to host Christmas Day reception this evening

President M Abdul Hamid will host a reception for the Christian community leaders at Bangabhaban here this evening, on the occasion of Christmas Day, the Christians' festival celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ.

"The reception programme for the leaders of the Christian community will begin at 7 pm today at the Gallery Hall of the Bangabhaban," President's press secretary Md Joynal Abedin told BSS on Saturday evening.

The head of the state is scheduled to exchange greetings with the representatives of Christian community leaders on the occasion.

As many as 30 guests were invited to the Presidential palace, the Bangabhaban spokesman added.

The State Minister for Religious Affairs Md Faridul Haq Khan, lawmakers, secretaries concerned, some envoys and representatives from different foreign missions, distinguished persons of the Christian community, and religious leaders are expected to attend the reception.

Top News

Christmas / president abdul hamid

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Emdad Hoque. Sketch: TBS

Emdad Hoque: The man who wore his 'mission' on his sleeve

25m | Mode
Aneeka Bushra’s never-ending experiments and fusion looks have made her a standout. Photo: Courtesy

Splendor by Aneeka Bushra: Where brides embrace fantasy, tradition and their natural beauty

2h | Mode
There was the imagination at play --- of hundreds of Christmas trees lighting up the cold, desolate streets of the world. Photo: Reuters

On Christmas, that Shining City on the Hill...

4h | Panorama
These books will restore financial common sense in 2023

These books will restore financial common sense in 2023

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

FIFA salty over Salt Bae intruding Argentina's World Cup celebrations

FIFA salty over Salt Bae intruding Argentina's World Cup celebrations

14h | TBS SPORTS
Will KKR have Bangladeshi Tigers Shakib-Liton in their starting XI?

Will KKR have Bangladeshi Tigers Shakib-Liton in their starting XI?

15h | TBS SPORTS
Flat sales may decrease next year due to new DAB

Flat sales may decrease next year due to new DAB

16h | TBS Today
Sheikh Hasina remains irreplaceable

Sheikh Hasina remains irreplaceable

17h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

2
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

3
Illustration: TBS
NBR

Tk500 tax per dog: Dhaka South begins new half-baked tax rules

4
Photo: Reuters
Sports

World Cup final referee responds to claims that Messi's extra time goal should have been disallowed

5
Photo: TBS
FIFA World Cup 2022

Qatar World Cup's best XI

6
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Messi wins! Argentina win! Mbappe hat-trick in vain