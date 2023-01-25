Bangabhaban is now open for visitors on a limited scale

Bangladesh

UNB
25 January, 2023, 09:30 am
Last modified: 25 January, 2023, 09:30 am

Related News

Bangabhaban is now open for visitors on a limited scale

UNB
25 January, 2023, 09:30 am
Last modified: 25 January, 2023, 09:30 am
Bangabhaban is now open for visitors on a limited scale

The presidential house Bangabhaban is now open for visitors on a limited scale, President Abdul Hamid said after inaugurating the renovated Air Raid Shelter and Bangabhaban Toshakhana Museum on Tuesday (24 January).

"People usually can't enter Bangabhaban. Nobody knows what's inside," he said. "People will also know the history and tradition of Bangabhaban."

Terming the Bangabhaban Toshakhana Museum as one of the monuments which holds centuries of colourful Bengali history and tradition, the president said, "I believe, the Bangabhaban Toshakhana Museum will play an important role in preserving the rich history of Bangabhaban and presenting it to future generations."

Hamid said foreign envoys and visitors can get acquainted with the country's history, heritage and culture during their visits.

People will find the various installations of Bangabhaban attractive, and their attitude towards Bangladesh would be positive, the president added.

Bangabhaban was once called the 'Manuk House'. After that, it was regarded as 'Governor House'. A unique combination of Victorian architecture with Islamic and Bengali architecture, this building is now the office and residence of the president of the country.

Various schemes are being implemented including modernisation of Toshakhana and Air Raid Shelter House and construction of a walkway with the aim of opening Bangabhaban to local and foreign visitors in a limited scale.

President Hamid inaugurated the newly constructed Toshakhana Museum and visited the installations in different rooms there.

Under the overall supervision of Bangabhaban, a dilapidated Toshakhana was elevated into a museum with a modern look.

The Toshakhana houses are decorated with gifts from different heads of states and governments of different countries across the world.

Apart from opening for domestic and foreign visitors on a limited basis, initiatives have been taken so that anyone can visit the Toshakhana online from any part of the world and learn about Bangabhaban.

Earlier, President Hamid planted a sibling there after inaugurating the renovated Air Raid Shelter House. The abandoned shelter built in 1965 was taken as a historical monument for visitors of Bangabhaban. The Air Raid Shelter House was renovated in its original shape.

Besides the modern landscape, Bangabhaban has green gardens, dumba shed, deer park, four ponds and a swimming pool.

The president's wife Rashida Khanam, State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid, State Minister for Housing and Public Works Sharif Ahmed, State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak, Rezwan Ahammad Taufiq, MP, secretaries concerned and, high civil and military officers accompanied the president at the event.

Top News

president abdul hamid / Bangabhaban

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

According to the CAB president Ghulam Rahman, one of the most common complaints of consumers is being deceived by sellers when it comes to the weight of goods. Photo: TBS

Has the Directorate improved consumer rights in Bangladesh?

3h | Panorama
A 2022 survey of 1,000 companies by professional services consultancy PwC found that between a sixth and a quarter had used AI in recruitment or employee retention in the past 12 months. Illustration: Bloomberg

AI is coming to your workplace. Is the world ready?

2h | Panorama
Edison Desdemona, the newly launched stellar project of Edison Real Estate, located at Bashundhara Residential Area. Photo: Courtesy

EDISON DESDEMONA: A creation like no other

1d | Habitat
BruTown by PARTI.studio. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Interesting ceiling design ideas to elevate any space

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Netflix documentary curse knocks out Australian Open participants

Netflix documentary curse knocks out Australian Open participants

15h | TBS SPORTS
Miraz included in ICC ODI Team of 2022

Miraz included in ICC ODI Team of 2022

16h | TBS SPORTS
Usain Bolt lost retirement fund from his account

Usain Bolt lost retirement fund from his account

17h | TBS SPORTS
Cash-strapped banks turn to Sonali for costly fund

Cash-strapped banks turn to Sonali for costly fund

18h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Ctg Port Gets A Boost: The Chattogram port officially starts to berth vessels with 10 metres drought on Monday. As of now, only 9.5m draught vessels could anchor at the port, each carrying 2,500 TEUs. But the 10m draught ship will be able to carry 4,000 TEUs, bumping up the port’s container handling capacity and bringing down costs. The photo was taken recently from the port area. Photo: Mohammed Minhaj Uddin
Bangladesh

Dollar crisis: 3 ships with 54,000 tonnes of goods get stuck at Ctg port

4
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

5
A frozen Beyond Burger plant-based patty. Photographer: AKIRA for Bloomberg Businessweek
Bloomberg Special

Fake meat was supposed to save the world. It became just another fad

6
Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February
Energy

Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February