The presidential house Bangabhaban is now open for visitors on a limited scale, President Abdul Hamid said after inaugurating the renovated Air Raid Shelter and Bangabhaban Toshakhana Museum on Tuesday (24 January).

"People usually can't enter Bangabhaban. Nobody knows what's inside," he said. "People will also know the history and tradition of Bangabhaban."

Terming the Bangabhaban Toshakhana Museum as one of the monuments which holds centuries of colourful Bengali history and tradition, the president said, "I believe, the Bangabhaban Toshakhana Museum will play an important role in preserving the rich history of Bangabhaban and presenting it to future generations."

Hamid said foreign envoys and visitors can get acquainted with the country's history, heritage and culture during their visits.

People will find the various installations of Bangabhaban attractive, and their attitude towards Bangladesh would be positive, the president added.

Bangabhaban was once called the 'Manuk House'. After that, it was regarded as 'Governor House'. A unique combination of Victorian architecture with Islamic and Bengali architecture, this building is now the office and residence of the president of the country.

Various schemes are being implemented including modernisation of Toshakhana and Air Raid Shelter House and construction of a walkway with the aim of opening Bangabhaban to local and foreign visitors in a limited scale.

President Hamid inaugurated the newly constructed Toshakhana Museum and visited the installations in different rooms there.

Under the overall supervision of Bangabhaban, a dilapidated Toshakhana was elevated into a museum with a modern look.

The Toshakhana houses are decorated with gifts from different heads of states and governments of different countries across the world.

Apart from opening for domestic and foreign visitors on a limited basis, initiatives have been taken so that anyone can visit the Toshakhana online from any part of the world and learn about Bangabhaban.

Earlier, President Hamid planted a sibling there after inaugurating the renovated Air Raid Shelter House. The abandoned shelter built in 1965 was taken as a historical monument for visitors of Bangabhaban. The Air Raid Shelter House was renovated in its original shape.

Besides the modern landscape, Bangabhaban has green gardens, dumba shed, deer park, four ponds and a swimming pool.

The president's wife Rashida Khanam, State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid, State Minister for Housing and Public Works Sharif Ahmed, State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak, Rezwan Ahammad Taufiq, MP, secretaries concerned and, high civil and military officers accompanied the president at the event.