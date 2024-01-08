Pregnant woman, child among 5 injured in attack at defeated AL candidate supporter's house in Munshiganj

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 January, 2024, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2024, 06:29 pm

The injured were taken to Munshiganj General Hospital. Photo: Collected
The injured were taken to Munshiganj General Hospital. Photo: Collected

Five people, including a pregnant woman and a child were injured in an attack at the house of a supporter of Munshiganj-3's defeated Awami League candidate.

They were allegedly attacked by the workers of the winning independent candidate. 

The injured are pregnant woman Riya Akhter, 30, Md Shamim, 32, Imu Akhter, 18, Yana, 13, and Hosne Ara, 32. 

The incident took place in Char Muktarpur area of Sadar upazila on Monday (8 January) morning, according to Sadar police station Officer-in-Charge Aminul Islam. 

"Forces have been sent to the spot. Legal action will be taken subject to investigation," he added.

Md Shakil, the supporter of AL candidate Mrinal Kanti Das, filed a complaint with Munshiganj Sadar police station.

According to the complaint, about 10-15 workers of independent candidate Mohammad Faisal attacked and vandalised Shakil's house. When the people of the house tried to stop them, the workers beat and injured five people. 

Later, the locals rescued the injured and sent them to Munshiganj General Hospital.

However, Mohammad Faisal could not be reached over phone for a comment on the matter.

