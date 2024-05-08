Upazila election: 5 injured, polling station closed after chairman candidates' supporters clash in Munshiganj

At least five people were injured as supporters of two chairman candidates clashed in Gajaria of Munshiganj during the first phase of Upazila Parishad election today (8 May) after one group allegedly tried to enter a polling centre forcefully.

Police later fired rubber bullets and closed down the polling centre at Hoshendi Bahumukhi High School to bring the situation under control, Mohammad Rajib Khan, officer-in-charge of Gajaria Police Station, said.

According to witnesses, the clash ensued between supporters of chairman candidates Amirul Islam and Mansoor Ahmed Khan Jinnah after Amirul's supporters allegedly attempted to forcefully enter the polling centre at Hoshendi Bahumukhi High School.

Inspector Mahidul Islam, in-charge of the election area, said police members were immediately deployed to control the situation when tensions escalated between the chairman candidates' supporters outside the Ismanichar centre.

Mohammad Rajib Khan, officer-in-charge of Gajaria Police Station, said despite attempts by one party to seize control of the Ismanichar centre, police presence ensured the situation remained under control.

Nevertheless, due to the attackers' attempt to take away ballot papers, the voting centre remains closed, he added