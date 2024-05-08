Upazila election: 5 injured, polling station closed after chairman candidates' supporters clash in Munshiganj

Politics

TBS Report
08 May, 2024, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2024, 06:05 pm

Related News

Upazila election: 5 injured, polling station closed after chairman candidates' supporters clash in Munshiganj

Mohammad Rajib Khan, officer-in-charge of Gazaria Police Station, said despite attempts by one party to seize control of the Ismanichar centre, police presence ensured the situation remained under control.

TBS Report
08 May, 2024, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2024, 06:05 pm
Photo: Screenshot of Google Map
Photo: Screenshot of Google Map

At least five people were injured as supporters of two chairman candidates clashed in Gajaria of Munshiganj during the first phase of Upazila Parishad election today (8 May) after one group allegedly tried to enter a polling centre forcefully.

Police later fired rubber bullets and closed down the polling centre at Hoshendi Bahumukhi High School to bring the situation under control, Mohammad Rajib Khan, officer-in-charge of Gajaria Police Station, said.

According to witnesses, the clash ensued between supporters of chairman candidates Amirul Islam and Mansoor Ahmed Khan Jinnah after Amirul's supporters allegedly attempted to forcefully enter the polling centre at Hoshendi Bahumukhi High School.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Inspector Mahidul Islam, in-charge of the election area, said police members were immediately deployed to control the situation when tensions escalated between the chairman candidates' supporters outside the Ismanichar centre.

Mohammad Rajib Khan, officer-in-charge of Gajaria Police Station, said despite attempts by one party to seize control of the Ismanichar centre, police presence ensured the situation remained under control.

Nevertheless, due to the attackers' attempt to take away ballot papers, the voting centre remains closed, he added

Bangladesh / Top News

upazila election / Bangladesh / violence / Munshiganj

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Engaging with children in reading during their early years not only instills the habit in them but also strengthens the bond between parents and children. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

For the love of books: How to get our children to read

8h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The art of sharing personal information with colleagues

8h | Pursuit
Since 2019, BANCAT has positively impacted hundreds of patients through numerous initiatives, driven by its core mission of providing care, instilling hope, and fostering strength. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

BANCAT: One man’s mission to change cancer care in Bangladesh

10h | Panorama
Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

What you need to know about the US presidential election

What you need to know about the US presidential election

1h | Videos
Dortmund to earn minimum €85 million euro reaching UCL final

Dortmund to earn minimum €85 million euro reaching UCL final

1h | Videos
Helpless retired Japanese and South Korean people

Helpless retired Japanese and South Korean people

2h | Videos
United States gave reasons for blocking the shipment of arms

United States gave reasons for blocking the shipment of arms

3h | Videos