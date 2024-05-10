Security guard's body found in Munshiganj

The deceased Abdul Quddus, 55, was found tied to a chair with his throat slit in the Legend Steel and Re-Rolling Mill in Surudia village of Kukutia Union in the upazila around 6:30pm today (10 May), according to the police

Representational Photo: Collected
Representational Photo: Collected

Police have recovered the body of a security guard at a factory in Munshiganj's Sreenagar.

The deceased Abdul Quddus, 55, was found tied to a chair with his throat slit in the Legend Steel and Re-Rolling Mill in Surudia village of Kukutia Union in the upazila around 6:30pm today (10 May), according to the police.

Sreenagar Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Abdullah Al Tayebir said, "The body is being prepared to be sent to Munshiganj General Hospital for autopsy. 

"It seems to be a planned murder. Those responsible will be brought under law after investigation," the OC added.

