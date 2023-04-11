Pranay Verma highlights 'deep bonds of friendship, coop' with Bangladesh

Bangladesh

UNB
11 April, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 11 April, 2023, 10:24 pm

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma on Tuesday underlined the "deep bonds of friendship and cooperation" between Bangladesh and India; and reaffirmed commitment to further enrich the "special and multifaceted" ties, which are rooted in shared sacrifices of 1971. 

High Commissioner Verma highlighted the significance of Iftar in promoting the spirit of humanity and brotherhood. 

He noted that the Iftar gathering also symbolized the deep bonds of people-to-people ties that form the bedrock of India-Bangladesh relations.

The High Commissioner was speaking at an iftar event hosted by the High Commission at a city hotel. 

The event was attended by guests from all walks of life in Bangladesh including the government, legislature, political parties, armed forces, civil society, business, academia, media and culture.

Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, senior Awami League leaders including Matia Chowdhury, Amir Hossain Amu, Faruk Khan, Cabinet members, State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan, opposition leaders, editors, singers and actors, among others, were present.

The Iftar gathering celebrated the spirit of brotherhood and reaffirmed the shared values of humanity, compassion, and inclusivity. 

It also showcased the strong and historic ties between India and Bangladesh and the resolve of both countries to work towards a more prosperous future for their people.

