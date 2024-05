Mango starts appearing in Rajshahi markets amid festivity

Juicy and delicious fruit Mangoes have started appearing in the markets of Rajshahi city and its adjacent areas as its harvesting began today (15 May), abiding by the instruction of local administration.

Like the previous years, some of the indigenous varieties have appeared in the markets as farmers and traders have started harvesting mangoes since the morning following the instructions.

The District Administration has fixed the date in a meeting related to mango harvesting, transportation, marketing and market monitoring held at the conference hall of deputy commissioner (DC) recently.

In the meeting chaired by DC Shamim Ahmed, a mango calendar has also been announced to ensure safe, poison-free and ripened mango in the markets.

Farmers can harvest the local and indigenous varieties from today, while Gopalbhog, Ranipachhand and Lakhna from 25 May and Himsagar or Khirshapat from 30 May.

They can also harvest Langra from 10 June, Amropali and Fazly from 15 June, BARI Aam-4 from 5 July, Ashwina from 10 July, Gourmati from 15 July and Ilamati from 20 August.

Umme Shalma, deputy director of Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), told BSS that most of the mangoes will mature and ripen within the stipulated time and then those could be harvested normally.

She said some of the indigenous varieties of mangoes have already ripened. But the other delicious and famous varieties- -Gopalbhog, Khirshapat and Langra-- need some more days to be ripened.

District administration is closely monitoring the harvesting of mangoes in addition to extending all necessary facilities to the farmers and traders for harvesting and marketing of the seasonal fruits.

Deputy Commissioner Shamim Ahmed urged all concerned to follow the time-frame of mango harvesting for the sake of public interests.

Officials said mangoes have been cultivated on 26,150 hectares of areas in Rajshahi and Chapainawabganj districts where it is expected to yield 2,44,000 tonnes of mangoes this year.

Mango groves were also nurtured on 12,671 hectares of land in Naogaon district where the target was fixed to produce 1,61,242 tonnes of mangoes while Natore district is expected to produce 56,021 tonnes of mangoes on 4,823 hectares of land.

Meanwhile, Rajshahi and Chapainawabganj districts, nationwide famous for mango production, have set the target to export 300 tonnes of mango to different European and Middle East countries during the current harvesting season.

To achieve the target, mangoes are being fruit bagged after the best use of modern technologies in the two districts at present. Apart from this, the best quality mangoes are being produced for export to foreign countries.

President of Rajshahi Agro Food Producer Society Anwarul Haque said mangoes produced in Rajshahi have been exported to various European and many other countries for the last couple of years, which is good news for Rajshahi people.

He also said mango farming in the fruit-bagging method has gradually been rising here for the last couple of years. If the mango is cultivated through this method there is no need to use pesticide to prevent fruit-fly. As a result, mango remained in poison-free condition.

He said many farmers and value chain actors got the necessary training on best agricultural practices and with that, they started exploring the high-value export markets.

The highest quantity of mango had been exported in 2016. Mango export is almost double profitable than that of selling in local markets. But additional cost and care is needed for preparing the exportable mango as it requires use of modern technologies.