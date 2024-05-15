BDS to begin digital mapping from July: Minister

TBS Report
15 May, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2024, 08:31 pm

BDS to begin digital mapping from July: Minister

The BDS aims  to establish '1 person, 1 khatiyan, and 1 Daag' system

TBS Report
15 May, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2024, 08:31 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Bangladesh Digital Survey (BDS) is set to begin its digital map-making work from the upcoming July with an aim to establish a "1 person, 1 khatiyan (Record of Rights), and 1 Daag" system, Land Minister Narayon Chandra Chanda said today (15 May).

Once the work is finished, it will reduce harassment of citizens, he said while addressing a seminar on 'Bangladesh Digital Land Survey and Land Management Program' as the chief guest at the conference room of Narayanganj Deputy Commissioner's office.

Implementation of the said system is also expected to reduce land-related lawsuits, said the minister at the seminar organised by the 'Establishment of Digital Land Management System' project under BDS.

Land Secretary Md Khalilur Rahman presided over the seminar while Director General of Land Record and Survey Department Anis Mahmud was present as the chief discussant. Deputy Commissioner of Narayanganj Mohammad Mahmudul Haque delivered the welcome address. EDLMS Project Director M.

Speaking at the event, the Land Minister said the successful implementation of smart land management and the Bangladesh Digital Survey is of immense importance to tackling the challenges of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

He said the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had taken initiatives to establish a fair land management system in Bangladesh.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken initiatives to implement smart land management and digital surveys to build Sonar Bangla as dreamt by the Father of the Nation, he added.

