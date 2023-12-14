Withdraw decision to ban political programmes from 18 Dec: Islami Andolan

The Islami Andolan Bangladesh has called on authorities to withdraw its decision of banning all political programmes from 18 December till the end of voting in the 12th Jatiya Sangsad polls on 7 January.

"Such a decision cannot be accepted in a democratic country. This plot to take away the language of people's protest must be withdrawn. This sinister initiative to stifle the right of expression will further intensify the ongoing political, economic and diplomatic crisis in Bangladesh," Islami Andolan Ameer Syed Mohammad Rezaul Karim, widely known as Charmonai Pir, said in a statement on Thursday.

His statement comes hours after the Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday instructed returning officers to prevent political gatherings, rallies, and similar programmes from 18 December following a request from the Election Commission a day ago.

Rezaul Karim said the home minister's decision to banpolitical programmes will further intensify the ongoing crisis in the country.

Criticising the EC over its request, he said, "The incompetent and unqualified EC took the anti-public decision to validate a staged election. In the process, the partisanship of the commission has been revealed."

He went on, "The current Election Commission is also organising another farce election like the voterless farce polls of 2014 or the late night voting of 2018. The people rejected the planned seat-sharing elections.

"Only a fair and acceptable election held under the interim national government restoring the voting rights of 12 crore voters can free the nation from the ongoing crisis in the country."

The Islami Andolan chief proposed three resolutions to that end, and called on the government to accept the resolutions and resign immediately.

The resolutions are: Creating conducive environment for a fair election by cancelling the polls schedule announced by the EC and releasing the arrested political leaders and activists of the opposition parties; dissolving the parliament and holding the JS polls under an [interim] national government; introducing the proportional representation electoral system for effective parliamentary, political cohesion and reflection of 100% public opinion.