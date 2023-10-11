Continuous movement until demands met: Islami Chattra Shibir

TBS Report
11 October, 2023, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2023, 01:24 pm

Continuous movement until demands met: Islami Chattra Shibir

“We want immediate resignation of the government, release of Jamaat leaders and BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and other political leaders.”

Continuous movement until demands met: Islami Chattra Shibir

Jamaat-e-Islami's student wing Islami Chattra Shibir has organised a protest programme at Shapla Chattar in the capital's Motijheel area demanding an election-time non-partisan caretaker government, and the release of party activists, including Ameer Shafiqur Rahman. 

Speaking at the protest rally around 10:00am this morning, the party's central committee President Rajibur Rahman Palash said, "We are determined to stay on the streets to continue the movement until our demands are met.

"We want immediate resignation of the government, release of Jamaat leaders and BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and other political leaders."

The party pressed various other demands, including stopping the illegal activities of the BCL on campus and bringing reforms in the education sector.

Former central presidents of Islami Chhatra Shibir Yachin Arafat, Hafez Rashedul Islam, Central Office Secretary Zahidul Islam and other leaders of various levels were present in the protest rally.

