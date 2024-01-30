Jamaat demands UN investigation into killing of Bangladeshis at border

The Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has demanded a United Nations (UN) investigation into the killings of Bangladeshi nationals at the India-Bangladesh border.

Expressing deep concern over the recent border killings, Jamaat's acting amir Mujibur Rahman made the call in a statement on Tuesday (30 January).

"The Indian Border Security Force (BSF) shot dead Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) member Mohammad Raisuddin near the border in Jashore on 21 January and a Bangladeshi youth named Rabiul Islam near the border in Lalmonirhat on 28 January," reads the statement.

"According to human rights organisations working on border killings, 245 Bangladeshis were killed on the border at the hands of the BSF in the last nine years, but no investigation or trial of any of the killings have been completed.

"Due to the weak foreign policy of the Awami League government, India is repeatedly killing people on the Bangladesh border," added the statement.

"We are demanding international investigations and trials under the United Nations for the killing of all Bangladeshis including the BGB member on the India-Bangladesh border," reads the statement.