Jamaat demands UN investigation into killing of Bangladeshis at border

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 January, 2024, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2024, 06:00 pm

Related News

Jamaat demands UN investigation into killing of Bangladeshis at border

TBS Report
30 January, 2024, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2024, 06:00 pm
Logo of the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami. Photo: Collected
Logo of the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami. Photo: Collected

The Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has demanded a United Nations (UN) investigation into the killings of Bangladeshi nationals at the India-Bangladesh border.

Expressing deep concern over the recent border killings, Jamaat's acting amir Mujibur Rahman made the call in a statement on Tuesday (30 January).

"The Indian Border Security Force (BSF) shot dead Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) member Mohammad Raisuddin near the border in Jashore on 21 January and a Bangladeshi youth named Rabiul Islam near the border in Lalmonirhat on 28 January," reads the statement.  

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"According to human rights organisations working on border killings, 245 Bangladeshis were killed on the border at the hands of the BSF in the last nine years, but no investigation or trial of any of the killings have been completed. 

"Due to the weak foreign policy of the Awami League government, India is repeatedly killing people on the Bangladesh border," added the statement. 

"We are demanding international investigations and trials under the United Nations for the killing of all Bangladeshis including the BGB member on the India-Bangladesh border," reads the statement.

Top News

Jamaat / Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami / Border Killings / India-Bangladesh Border / United Nations / investigation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Forging a distinct identity: How sculptures carved a space in Dhaka’s new buildings

Forging a distinct identity: How sculptures carved a space in Dhaka’s new buildings

4h | Habitat
Rahim&#039;s livelihood circles around trees for nearly seven months, and he pursues other careers the rest of the months. Photo: Masum Billah

The life of a 'gachi' in days of Nipah virus

10h | Panorama
Pallabi metro rail station at Mirpur-12 substantially eased Mirpur residents’ commute. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How the metro rail changed the life of Uttara and Mirpur residents

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The four best alternatives to gas stoves

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

What will be the consequences of an American attack on Iran?

What will be the consequences of an American attack on Iran?

9m | Videos
United stands divided

United stands divided

1h | Videos
Hamas launched an attack using unexploded Israeli bombs

Hamas launched an attack using unexploded Israeli bombs

1h | Videos
Kalai Ruti: famous food of Rajshahi

Kalai Ruti: famous food of Rajshahi

3h | Videos