BNP-Jamaat's ill will would go in vain: Hasan Mahmud

The BNP and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami have always tried to put the country in trouble but all their ill will would go in vain, Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud said today.

Speaking to reporters after arriving at the Shah Amanat International Airport, he said, "We want to take the country forward by deepening our relations with the East and West.

"Nothing bad will happen to Bangladesh in spite of the BNP's ill will," he said in the context of the proverb "cattle do not die from crow's cursing".

Hasan, also the Awami League joint general secretary, visited Chattogram – his home constituency – for the first time after being appointed as the foreign minister.

Leaders of Chattogram metropolitan, north and south units of AL jointly welcomed the new foreign minister with flowers outside the airport.

The minister said the national election has attracted international attention and has been accepted by the international community as evidenced by the fact that many election observers came to Bangladesh.

He said observers from the United States of America, NDI, IRI, European Union, SAARC, OIC and Commonwealth countries and other organisations have come to Bangladesh for the election.

"They all expressed their opinion simultaneously and described the election as free and fair. This election saw relatively less violence than other elections. This is the biggest thing," the foreign minister observed.

Responding to a question, Hasan Mahmud said the country's foreign friends are interested in Bangladesh's election and that is why they went to the Election Commission.

"I saw in the newspapers that they are satisfied with the information given by the Election Commission," he said, adding that a free and fair election was held in Bangladesh in a festive atmosphere with massive participation of the people.

Most of the registered political parties participated in this election, said the foreign minister.

"You know, on election day, it was very cold and foggy. That's why the voter turnout is around 42 percent. If it wasn't for the fog and cold, more votes would have been cast. BNP has tried to create panic among the people by setting trains on fire in an effort to obstruct and resist this election. But people were not afraid, people spontaneously went to cast their votes," he added.

Responding to a question, the minister said it is not a big thing to become a minister but to get people's love and respect is the most important thing for a politician.

"We can make the country's image brighter. We can advance the development efforts of Bangladesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina through further improved and closer relations with all the East-West countries," he added.

Recognizing that everyone in his constituency has worked hard, the minister said, "I have tried for the last 15 years to become the MP of the people. I never considered who voted for me or not. As a candidate, I have always been a candidate of Awami League, but I have tried to work as an MP for all people. I want to work as an MP for all people in this new journey."