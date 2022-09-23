Will avenge Shaon’s killing by overthrowing the govt: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said they will avenge the killing of Jubo Dal activist Shaon by overthrowing the ruling party from power.

The BNP leader said this Friday evening (23 September) addressing a gathering on the eve of a namaz-e-janaza of Juba Dal activist Mohammad Shaon Hossain who died a day after being injured during a rally in Munshiganj last Wednesday (21 September).

BNP brought out a torch procession following the janaza with BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi in attendance among other leaders.

"Shaon's blood makes us swear anew today that we will repay his sacrifice by bringing down the fascist authoritarian government at any cost," said Fakhrul.

He said, "Shaon gave his life for democracy, human rights and voting rights. We will restore democracy by toppling the government."

Earlier on Thursday (22 September) Shaon Bhuiyan, 22, died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) after suffering injuries during a clash between police and BNP men in Munshiganj.

At least 100 people were injured in the clash that took place at a pre-scheduled BNP protest rally in the Ferryghat area of Muktarpur.

Police claimed that the law enforcers were trying to control the rally when BNP activists attacked them suddenly prompting them to charge batons to disperse the group.

BNP has been holding demonstrations in the capital for the last few days, protesting rising prices and the killing of three of their leaders.

