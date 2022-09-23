Will avenge Shaon’s killing by overthrowing the govt: Fakhrul

Politics

TBS Report
23 September, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 23 September, 2022, 08:37 pm

Related News

Will avenge Shaon’s killing by overthrowing the govt: Fakhrul

TBS Report
23 September, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 23 September, 2022, 08:37 pm
Will avenge Shaon’s killing by overthrowing the govt: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said they will avenge the killing of Jubo Dal activist Shaon by overthrowing the ruling party from power. 

The BNP leader said this Friday evening (23 September) addressing a gathering on the eve of a namaz-e-janaza of Juba Dal activist Mohammad Shaon Hossain who died a day after being injured during a rally in Munshiganj last Wednesday (21 September). 

BNP brought out a torch procession following the janaza with BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi in attendance among other leaders.

"Shaon's blood makes us swear anew today that we will repay his sacrifice by bringing down the fascist authoritarian government at any cost," said Fakhrul.

He said, "Shaon gave his life for democracy, human rights and voting rights. We will restore democracy by toppling the government."

Earlier on Thursday (22 September) Shaon Bhuiyan, 22, died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) after suffering injuries during a clash between police and BNP men in Munshiganj.

At least 100 people were injured in the clash that took place at a pre-scheduled BNP protest rally in the Ferryghat area of Muktarpur.

Police claimed that the law enforcers were trying to control the rally when BNP activists attacked them suddenly prompting them to charge batons to disperse the group.

BNP has been holding demonstrations in the capital for the last few days, protesting rising prices and the killing of three of their leaders. 
 

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Why are there barely any buskers in Dhaka city?

Why are there barely any buskers in Dhaka city?

9h | Splash
Photo: Reuters

Are terrorist groups consolidating in Bangladesh again?

9h | Panorama
Photo: Muntasir Akash

Ephemeral: Grass blooms and urban munias in sprouting model towns

10h | Earth
Singer and composer Habib recently worked on two songs for ‘Operation Sundarban’. Photo: Noor A Alam

Diving into Habib Wahid’s musical realm: ‘Now it’s survival of the fittest’

10h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Can gaming be taken as a career?

Can gaming be taken as a career?

1h | Videos
Who made Scotland's Broch in the Iron Age?

Who made Scotland's Broch in the Iron Age?

7h | Videos
'Dengue patients should not take any other medicine except paracetamol'

'Dengue patients should not take any other medicine except paracetamol'

7h | Videos
How to choose the best gaming controller?

How to choose the best gaming controller?

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

3
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

4
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

5
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination

6
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh