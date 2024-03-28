4 Jamaat leaders, including its amir, attend BNP’s iftar party

Leaders of BNP, Jamaat and other political parties attended an iftar party hosted by BNP at Ladies Club in the capital on Thursday (28 March). Photo: TBS

At least four Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami leaders, including party Amir Dr Shafiqur Rahman and Secretary General Mia Md Golam Parwar, attended the iftar party hosted by the BNP for the political leaders at the Ladies Club in the capital today (28 March).

The other two leaders are the party's Assistant Secretary General Maulana Abdul Halim, and Nayeb-e-Amir Dr Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher. Both Jamaat Amir Shafiqur and Secretary General Golam Parwar have been recently released from jail on bail.

The presence of the Jamaat leaders drew significant attention at the Iftar gathering.

Speaking at the programme, Jamaat Amir Dr Shafiqur Rahman said people of the entire nation are now under oppression.

Calling upon all to unite and continue the movement, he said, "Victory will be ours, Inshallah."

At the programme, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "We are preparing for the final push by consolidating all democratic forces into a unified movement. Victory will be attained in this final endeavor, inshaallah."

The BNP leader called upon all to unite in their anti-government movement.

Among others, BNP standing committee member Abdul Moyeen Khan, Mirza Abbas, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, former home minister Altaf Mahmud Chowdhury, Selima Rahman, BFUJ President Ruhul Amin Gazi, Bangladesh Jatiya Dal Chairman Syed Ehsanul Huda, AB Party Convenor AFM Solaiman Chowdhury, LDP General Secretary Shahadat Salim, President of Nagorika Oikya Mahmudur Rahman Manna attended the event.