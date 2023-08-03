Why should we flee country like thieves: Land minister responds to BNP remarks  

There is no need for Awami League leaders to flee the country as they are not thieves or robbers, Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury said today responding to remarks by BNP leaders that the ruling party won't get the chance to leave the country.

"What has happened in the country that we have to flee? Are we thieves or robbers? Their leader fled to London on bail," he said while addressing a seminar as the chief guest at the BGMEA office at Khusli of Chattogram on Thursday (3 August).

The seminar on "Dynamics of Ongoing Crisis in Chattogram Hill Tracts and Ways Forward'' was organised by think tank Chattogram Center for Regional Studies, Bangladesh (CCRSBD).

"The country became independent through the liberation war under the leadership of the Awami League. This is our country, the country of pro-independence forces," Saifuzzaman said on the occasion.

Referring to the BNP, he said, "They talk about big leaders who will lead. There is no point in misleading people with false and speculative words.

"What development can they show during their rule? Have people forgotten? They launched a movement blocking Dhaka.

"Awami League is not a party that will fall down if pushed. It is not that easy. Awami League earned today's position through a long struggle."

Besides, he criticised BNP's claim that democracy is lost in Bangladesh.

He said, "How can the BNP say democracy is lost! Yes, there might have been some lapses in the 2018 election. But you [BNP] came to the parliament. Your MPs were there. Where were you in the last four and half years?

"Now you are asking for help from foreigners, requesting them. Will the foreigners put you in power? You guys are living in a fool's paradise."

The land minister continued that the foreigners have now realised that the next election will take place as per the constitution.

He also said the definition of democracy is not limited to voting alone.

"People are talking in talk shows – this is also part of democracy. If there was a dictatorship in the country, they would not have been able to speak.

The minister said there are countries where Facebook, YouTube are very censored but that is not the case here.

