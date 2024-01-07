Voting suspended at a Narshingdi-4 polling station amid irregularity

Voting was suspended around 8am at Ibrahimpur Government Primary School polling centre in Narshingdi-4 constituency comprising Belabo and Monohardi upazilas.

Belabo upazila nirbahi officer and Assistant Returning Officer Matiur Rahman said before voting even began, 8-10 people tried to snatch ballot papers from the presiding officer of Ibrahimpur Government Primary School polling centre.

They also stamped the boat symbol on a few ballot papers to stuff the ballot box.

When the presiding officer informed the returning officer about this incident, he immediately directed to halt voting at the polling centre, said Matiur Rahman.

"We are waiting on the Election Commission's directive on what to do next," he added.

Ibrahimpur Govt Primary School polling centre Presiding Officer Harunur Rashid told TBS that a group of supporters of Awami League's candidate, Industry Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, forcefully entered the polling station and snatched the ballot book.

Stamped ballot at a polling station in Narshingdi-4 constituency where voting was later suspended on 7 January 2024. Photo: TBS

"They stamped 12 ballot papers in favour of boat while holding us hostage," he alleged.

Later law enforcers and magistrate, upon being informed, rescued them from the locked room, he added.

Seven candidates are contesting in Narsingdi-4 constituency. However, the voters believe that Awami League's candidate, Industry Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, and independent candidate Saiful Islam Khan Biru (Eagle symbol) will mainly contend for the seat.

The number of polling stations in this constituency is 158 and the total number of voters is 402,827 people.