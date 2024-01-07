On left, voters are lining up to cast their votes at the Bauniabadh Ideal High School under Dhaka-16 constituency. In the middle, an election official is signing the back of a ballot paper in Lalbagh's Rahmatullah Model High School. On right, an election official is applying indelible ink on a voter's hand after his vote at Abediya Government Primary School centre of Chattogram. Photos: TBS

The 12th national election began today with people queuing up outside polling centres, despite the ongoing hartal called by BNP-Jamaat and a few other political parties.

The polling which began at 8am today (7 January), will continue till 4pm.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina cast her vote around 8:05am at Dhaka City College polling centre in Dhaka-10 constituency (Dhanmondi, Hazaribagh, New Market, and Kalabagan police station).

11:50am

AL candidate supporter stabbed dead in Munshiganj

A supporter of the Awami League candidate was stabbed to death allegedly by supporters of the independent candidate at Tengor in Mirkadim of Munshiganj's Sadar upazila this meeting.

The deceased was identified as Md Zillur, 42, a supporter of Awami League-backed candidate Mrinal Kanti Das of Munshiganj-3 constituency, reports UNB.

Quoting witnesses, Aslam Khan, superintendent of Munshiganj Police, said supporters of independent candidate Foysal Biplab attacked Zillur and stabbed him with a sharp weapon around 9:45 am, leaving him dead.

On information, police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

A tense situation was prevailing in the area following the attack.

11:20am

Large voter turnout at a Dhaka-14 constituency polling station

Darus Salam Government Primary School polling station under Dhaka-14 constituency saw a large turnout of voters around 10:50am.

Polling officer Iqbal Ali told TBS, "As the day progressed more voters are coming to the centre."

"Most voters arriving here are from the age group of 45 to 60," he said hinting that he hardly saw any young voters around the age of 20-25.

A 60-year-old voter Akbar Ali from Darussalam radio colony area casted his vote and told TBS, "I have voted in all the elections since I have been eligible. Voting is my right. Today, also I voted for my desired candidate."

When asked, he said, "No one has told me to vote to any specific party."

However, there was a little disagreement between journalists and police officials in this polling center as a policeman was obstructing the journos from taking photos.

A bdnews24.com correspondent said, "The policeman mixed up the EC directives regarding capturing photos inside the polling center with that of inside the secret polling booth."

"After we read him what is written behind our accreditation card, we were allowed to capture photos."

11:00am

Nanak casts vote

Jahangir Kabir Nanak, the Dhaka-13 boat candidate representing the Awami League, cast his vote at the Badsa Faisal Institute polling center in Mohammadpur at 9:17am.

After voting, Nanak voiced absolute confidence in his chances of winning.

He also shared his anticipation for a voter turnout exceeding 50% in his constituency.

During a brief interaction with the media, Nanak described the voting process in the area as peaceful and noted the celebratory atmosphere among voters.

According to Nanak, the voters were surprised to see such a beautiful environment.

Calling on the voters, Nanak said, "Visit the polling centers, exercise your right to vote, and fulfill your patriotic responsibility."

10:45am

Actor Ferdous casts vote at Gulshan Model School and College center

Actor Ferdous cast his vote at Gulshan Model School and College polling station in Dhaka-17 constituency at 10:30am today.

After voting, he said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina voted for me. I voted for Arafat. We are 100% optimistic about our victory."

Commenting on the polling in various places in a festive atmosphere, he added, "As much as I have campaigned, even if half of it is effective, 50% of the votes will be cast."

Earlier in the morning, there was not much presence of voters in this centre of the Dhaka-17 constituency polling centres.

10:40am

Crude bomb blast at Jashore polling centre injures one

Unidentified miscreants hurled a crude bomb at a polling centre in Jashore-3 constituency.

The incident happened at 7:15am this morning at Shankarpur Secondary School polling centre in the constituency.

Assistant Platoon Commander of Bangladesh Ansar, Maruf Hossain, who was in charge of the polling centre security, was injured in the explosion.

10:30am

Ballot stamped forcibly at a polling station in Cumilla-4 constituency

In Cumilla-4 constituency (Debidwar upazila), there has been an allegation of forcibly stamping the boat symbol on ballot paper.

When voters went to vote at Padma Govt Primary School polling center of Padmakoot village of Gunaighar union of the upazila they saw the boat symbol was already stamped on the papers.

A video of the incident show several pages of the ballot book were stamped. The assistant presiding officer and other officials present said some people came and forcibly stamped it and left.

Abdur Rob, presiding officer of that center, said, "We are taking measures. This should not have happened."

9:30am

Voting suspended at Narshingdi-4 polling station amid irregularity

Voting was suspended around 8am at Ibrahimpur Government Primary School polling centre in Narshingdi-4 constituency comprising Belabo and Monohardi upazilas.

Belabo upazila nirbahi officer and Assistant Returning Officer Matiur Rahman said before voting even began, 8-10 people tried to snatch ballot papers from the presiding officer of Ibrahimpur Government Primary School polling centre.

They also stamped the boat symbol on a few ballot papers to stuff the ballot box.

When the presiding officer informed the returning officer about this incident, he immediately directed to halt voting at the poling centre, said Matiur Rahman.

"We are waiting on the Election Commission's directive on what to do next," he added.

Seven candidates are contesting in Narsingdi-4 constituency. However, the voters believe that Awami League's candidate, Industry Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, and independent candidate Saiful Islam Khan Biru (Eagle symbol) will mainly contend for the seat.

The number of polling stations in this constituency is 158 and the total number of voters is 402,827 people.

09:30am

Dhaka-11 constituency: AL candidate hires rickshaws to drop off voters to polling stations

AL nominated candidate from Dhaka-11 constituency, Wakil Uddin, has hired a fleet of rickshaws to transport voters to the polling centres.

About 200 Riskshaws have been hired for voters to go to the Siraj Miah Memorial School polling centre in South Baridhara.

Each rickshaw has banners and stickers on them to encourage people to cast their votes.

Voters are being transported to polling stations free of charge.

A rickshaw puller named Mahbub said they have been hired to drop voters off at polling stations throughout the day.

"At the end of the day, we will be paid and food will be provided throughout the day," he said.

Mahbub said that Jahangir Alam, the councillor of Ward No. 19, had hired them on behalf of the AL candidate.

Rickshaw pullers have been seen wearing t-shirts bearing Jahangir Alam's photo and offering free service to voters to get to polling centres.

9:20am

Commonwealth team observes election

The Commonwealth election observer team is stationed at Habibullah Bahar College polling centre polling station.

When asked about the overall voting circumstances, one of the commonwealth observers said, "for the time being we are not able to discuss anything."

Earlier around 8:35am, the same team observed the polling station at Azimpur Girls School and College.

9:00am

Low voter turnout in Dhaka-16 constituency

After visiting 10 polling centres in Dhaka-16 constituency it was seen that voter turnout was very low.

In Bauniabadh Ideal School-1 Male polling station of the constituency, most of the candidates have no agents except for the AL candidate. Till 8:30am only one candidate of the "Ektara" (single-stringed musical instrument) symbol was found at the polling centre.

A voter named Ismail Hossain was happy to be able to cast a vote without facing any problems.

8:40am

CEC casts his vote

Chief Election Commissioner Habibul Awal cast his vote around 8:40am at Habibullah Bahar College polling centre in Dhaka-8 constituency.

Habibul Awal said, "Our primary objective is to organise the vote. Bringing voters to polling centres is not our responsibility."

He added, "Keeping the law and order is the responsibility of law enforcement agencies."

08:30am

Lower voter turnout in Dhaka-8 constituency during early hours

The Shanti Bagh High School centre under the Dhaka-8 Constituency did not see much presence of voters till 8:30am.

Only 15 voted in the first 30 minutes.

There are a total of 5,811 voters under this centre.

15-20 youths were seen to be present despite the absence of voters outside.

Most of them have a boat emblem around their neck.

A voter named Minu Akhter said, "I came early in the morning to vote. Earlier I used to see a lot of people during voting, now I went and voted alone and there was no rush. But so far the environment is fair."

"My centre was shown as Shanratibagh High School, but could not vote even after 20 minutes inside. Officials inside the centre told to contact another nearby centre," said a voter named Zaima Binte Jahangir.

A F M Bahauddin Nashim from AL is contesting from this seat with boat symbol. Other candidates for this seat are MA Yusuf with the Jute symbol and Md Zuber Alam Khan Robin with Plow Brand symbol.

8:06am

Polling begins in 16 Chattogram seats

Voting has commenced in 16 parliamentary seats in Chattogram at 8am today (7 January).

There are a total of 2,023 polling stations and 13,732 voting booths across the sixteen seats in Chattogram, according to the Election Commission.

At 7:50am, voters were seen lining up to cast their votes at the Abediya Government Primary School centre of Chattogram.

However, at some centres, such as Kapasgola Government Primary School, Bakalia Shaheed NMJ Degree College, and Dr Khastagir Girls' High School, there was a low turnover of voters.

8:03am

Voting continues in Rajshahi amid heavy fog

Even at 8 o'clock, the fog has not cleared in Rajshahi. Voters entered Rajshahi's Taherpur Jam Village Government Primary School polling station after 8am.

Awami League nominated candidate of Rajshahi-4 Constituency Abul Kalam Azad entered this center and cast his vote.

Then, one by one, the voters entered the polling booth and voted. However, the number of male voters was higher than that of female voters.

8am

Polling begins in 3 Munshiganj seats

Voting for the three parliamentary seats in Munshiganj in the 12th national parliamentary elections started at 8am.

However, there aren't many voters present at the polling stations yet due to the biting cold and dense fog. It is expected that voter turnover will increase as the day progresses.

There are 469 polling centres in Munshiganj's three electoral seats, out of which 339 have been identified as high-risk by the administration.

Additional members of law enforcement agencies are deployed at these high-risk centres.

Munshiganj-1 has 508,986 voters, with 261,848 male and 247,138 female voters. Munshiganj-2 has 352,433 voters, with 182,514 male and 169,919 female voters.

Meanwhile, Munshiganj-3 has 482,294 voters, with 249,888 male and 232,406 female voters.

Current situation

The country is under a security blanket with law enforcers deployed to maintain a peaceful atmosphere for the polls as the boycotting parties have called hartal or general strike on the election day urging people to stay away from voting.

Despite much resistance from opposition parties, with a demand to hold polls under a non-partisan caretaker government, the government did not budge and are holding the polls under the Election Commission.

Leading up to the polls day, BNP-Jamaat along with a few other political parties called for repeated blockades and hartals. There have been numerous incidents of vandalism and arson, mostly in vehicles, during these political programmes.

This is a historic election year globally, with more than 60 countries representing half the world population – some 4 billion people – set to hold elections, starting with Bangladesh and including the other South Asian nations of India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The independents equation

But the election is not devoid of excitement as in a new development in the country's electoral history, the Awami League's official nominees are facing tough challenges from the party's own members contesting as independents.

In 80 to 100 constituencies, hard battles are expected between the AL candidates and the independents.

The ruling party nominated candidates are vying in the election with "boat" symbol in 266 seats, while the party is sharing 26 seats with Jatiyo Party and six seats with three partners of its 14-party alliance – three for Jasod, two for Workers' Party and one for JP-Manju.

Jatiyo Party nominated contenders are officially contesting in 265 seats. Of them, 26 are vying for the election as candidates of the AL-led alliance. However, some Jatiyo Party contestants have unofficially quitted the electoral race.

Out of 44 political parties registered with the Election Commission, 16 parties are out of the electoral race that has around 12 crore voters listed.

Though there are 300 constituencies, the EC postponed the election for Naogaon-2 constituency following the death of an independent candidate. A fresh schedule for the seat will be announced soon.

Security has been stepped up across the country after a series of arson, including a fire on a moving train, Benapole Express, on Friday night that left four people dead.

A total of 14 fire incidents were reported in 16 hours from 6pm on 5 January across the country, the Fire Service and Civil Defence said.

Some eight lakh security personnel have been deployed to maintain poll-time atmosphere by monitoring for violations of codes of conduct across the country.