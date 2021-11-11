Voting in 835 union parishads underway

The second phase of the union parishad (UP) polls began on Thursday morning amid tight security arrangements.

The polling booths will remain open for people to exercise their franchise till 4pm without any break.

According to the election schedule, the second phase of voting was supposed to take place in total 848 UPs.

However, voting in seven UPs has been suspended and cancelled in one union, while all candidates in five UPs have been elected unopposed, leaving 835 UPs for the second phase of voting.

In the second phase, a total of 41,218 candidates are contesting the polls with 3,310 for the post of chairman, 9,161 for reserved women member positions, and 28,747 candidates are vying for the post of member.

So far, total 81 candidates have been elected unopposed as chairman in the second phase.

Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be used in 20 Union Parishads in the second phase.

The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda sought the cooperation of all political parties to keep the situation calm and instructed the law enforcement agencies to stay vigilant and take stringent action against any election centric violence.

He hoped that the voting would take place in a peaceful manner amid festivity.

Despite warnings from the Election Commission (EC), as many as 30 people have been killed and more than 400 injured in violence across various districts till the day before the election.

Speaking on the commission's preparations ahead of the second phase of the UP polls, Election Commissioner Kabita Khanam said, "All preparations have been made to ensure a peaceful environment for the polls.

"Additional law enforcement will be deployed at risky polling centres. The number of BGB on poll time duty has been increased as well. More executive magistrates will be on duty on voting day and hopefully the situation will be under control."

Election schedule announced for 4th phase

Meanwhile, the election commission on Wednesday also announced the election schedule for the fourth phase of the Union Parishad Polls. According to the schedule, 840 UPs across the country will go to the polls on 23 December.

The deadline for candidates to submit their nominations is 25 November, nomination papers will be evaluated on 29 November, and appeals can be filed between 30 November and 2 December. The last date for withdrawal of candidacy is 6 December.

In the first phase, elections were held in 204 UPs on 21 June, and 160 UPs on 20 September.

The third phase of the UP polls is slated for 28 November.