UP elections: 418 BGB platoons deployed across country

A total of 418 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed across the country to maintain law and order as the first phase of the 6th Upazila Parishad elections is set for tomorrow (8 May).

BGB platoons have been deployed to hold the UP elections in a free, fair and peaceful manner across the country, BGB Headquarters Public Relations Officer Shariful Islam said in a press release.

"In the first phase of the Upazila Parishad elections to be held on 8 May, BGB platoons under the Aid to the Civil Power (ACP), where the armed forces are deployed to support the civil authorities of a state, will work as a mobile and striking force to maintain peace and order in the electoral areas from 6-10 May," reads the press release.

A total of 152 upazilas across the country are set to go to polls in the first phase on 8 May as per the schedule announced by the Election Commission.

The elections for 492 upazilas will be held in four phases, with the second phase scheduled for 23 May, the third on 29 May, and the fourth on 5 June.