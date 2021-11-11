74 killed in political violence from January to October: ASK

Politics

TBS Report
11 November, 2021, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2021, 04:33 pm

Related News

74 killed in political violence from January to October: ASK

More seven died in clashes over UP polls in the past 11 days

TBS Report
11 November, 2021, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2021, 04:33 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Political violence across Bangladesh took 74 lives in the past 10 months, according to a report published by the Ain O Salish Kendra (ASK).

Citing information collected from reputed national dailies, the human rights organisation said that 379 incidents of political violence were reported from different parts of the country between January and October.

In them, total 5,254 people got injured.

Of those who died, 34 were supporters and leaders of the ruling Awami League, two were BNP men and one was a journalist.

At least, 15 people were killed in police firing during this period, added the report.

5 killed, dozens injured in 6 districts in clashes over UP polls

Also, 22 of the victims did not have any political affiliation.

Among the casualties, 40 were reported following clashes over the union parishad (UP) elections that started this June.

Adding to this list are the seven deaths that were recorded in the past 11 days – two on Monday and five today.

Awami League intra-party conflict was blamed for most of the deadly incidents.

The first phase of the polls was held on 20 June. Balloting in the second phase began Thursday morning.

The third phase is scheduled to be held on 28 November. The Election Commission (EC) has slated the fourth phase of the UP polls for 23 December.

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh / political violence / UP polls / killed

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

A Better Tomorrow – Photography Show at COP26 On BD Climate Change

A Better Tomorrow – Photography Show at COP26 On BD Climate Change

1h | Videos
Jinjira-a silent revolution in light engineering industry

Jinjira-a silent revolution in light engineering industry

19h | Videos
Malala Yousafzai ties knot

Malala Yousafzai ties knot

20h | Videos
Fuel price hike feared to trip up recovery

Fuel price hike feared to trip up recovery

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

2
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

4
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

5
Photo: Noor A Alam
Pursuit

Tasnia Atique: An entrepreneur who turned her adversities into lessons for others

6
Five pvt firms picked to run five closed jute mills
Industry

Five pvt firms picked to run five closed jute mills