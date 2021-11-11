74 killed in political violence from January to October: ASK

Political violence across Bangladesh took 74 lives in the past 10 months, according to a report published by the Ain O Salish Kendra (ASK).

Citing information collected from reputed national dailies, the human rights organisation said that 379 incidents of political violence were reported from different parts of the country between January and October.

In them, total 5,254 people got injured.

Of those who died, 34 were supporters and leaders of the ruling Awami League, two were BNP men and one was a journalist.

At least, 15 people were killed in police firing during this period, added the report.

Also, 22 of the victims did not have any political affiliation.

Among the casualties, 40 were reported following clashes over the union parishad (UP) elections that started this June.

Adding to this list are the seven deaths that were recorded in the past 11 days – two on Monday and five today.

Awami League intra-party conflict was blamed for most of the deadly incidents.

The first phase of the polls was held on 20 June. Balloting in the second phase began Thursday morning.

The third phase is scheduled to be held on 28 November. The Election Commission (EC) has slated the fourth phase of the UP polls for 23 December.