A timeline of how JaPa went from 'no election under AL' to sharing seats with them
In October, the party’s Chairman GM Quader had announced that JaPa would not join the national elections under the AL government.
Flips, flops, changing positions – these are some common features of the Jatiya Party in the runup to elections. This time around, it was no different.
On Sunday, after threatening another split in the party, the JaPa finally declared that it had reached an understanding with the ruling AL.
In October, the party's Chairman GM Quader had announced that JaPa would not join the national elections under the AL government.
By mid-December, following intra-party conflicts and formation of new factions, the JaPa has become the biggest beneficiary of AL's seat sharing.
This is a timeline of JaPa's see-saw decision making between 9 October till 17 December:
9 October 2023
GM Quader says JaPa has not taken any decision to join the polls
18 November
The Election Commission (EC) receives two letters from the Jatiya Party, one on behalf of GM Quader, the brother of party's founder HM Ershad, and the other signed by Raushan Ershad, the founder's wife
The first letter declares intention to contest elections. The second hints at an alliance
19 October
GM Quader announces that his party will not participate in any other elections under an AL-led government
2 November
Going completely against his previous announcement, GM Quader tells the British high commissioner in Dhaka that JaPa will join the 12th JS polls
3 November
Denying his announcement from a day earlier, Quader says he did not speak about participating in the elections
14 November
In the afternoon, GM Quader says his party will decide on joining polls after analysing the ongoing situation. Later, that day, he meets President Mohammed Shahabuddin
20 November
The JaPa begins selling nomination forms in the morning
However, in midday, Quader says even though the party has started selling nomination forms, it has not finalised any decision regarding joining the polls
22 November
JaPa General Secretary Mujibul Haque Chunnu "officially announced" that the party will participate in the upcoming polls
27 November
JaPa nominates candidates in 287 seats, leaving out the party's chief patron Raushan Ershad
7 December
Chunnu says there was no need for seat-sharing with the ruling AL
12 December
Raushan Ershad meets PM and urges her not to go into alliance with JaPa
JaPa sources say Raushan has no authority to make party decisions
14 December
Chunnu says the JaPa was not looking to create drama or withdraw from the elections.
16 December
Hinting at nearing a seat-sharing agreement with the AL, Chunnu says the party will not disclose its 'love letter' with the AL immediately
17 December
In the morning, Chunnu says the party will finally make its position on joining the polls clear in the afternoon
As the window for withdrawing nominations ends in the afternoon, Chunnu confirms that JaPa will 'strongly participate' in the 12th JS polls
He also says seat-sharing between AL and JaPa has been completed