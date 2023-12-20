Sylhet ready as PM kicks off campaign today

Debashish Debu
20 December, 2023, 12:00 am
Last modified: 20 December, 2023, 12:00 am

Sylhet ready as PM kicks off campaign today

Arriving in Sylhet this morning, she will first pay respects at the shrines of Hazrat Shah Jalal (RA) and Hazrat Shah Paran (RA)

A file photo of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina
A file photo of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has a longstanding tradition of kicking off her election campaigns from Sylhet. Staying true to form, she will embark on her 12th parliamentary election campaign journey in the city today, just two days after the official allocation of electoral symbols.

Arriving in Sylhet this morning, she will first pay respects at the shrines of Hazrat Shah Jalal (RA) and Hazrat Shah Paran (RA).

Later in the afternoon, she will address a grand public meeting at the historic Alia Madrasa ground, hosted by the district and metropolitan Awami League.

A palpable air of excitement has enveloped Sylhet as the city eagerly awaits Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's arrival. The Awami League and its allies are working tirelessly to ensure that the visit surpasses expectations, transforming the Alia Madrasa ground into a vibrant hub of anticipation.

AL Presidium member Jahangir Kabir Nanak visited the venue on Tuesday, inspecting the meticulous preparations for the colossal gathering. A specially constructed podium, shaped like a majestic boat, is ready to host the rally, with a staggering 10 lakh attendees expected to witness the event.

Beyond the festive spirit, the AL aims to ignite the electoral flame across the nation through this grand display of public support.

A number of AL leaders have told The Business Standard that leaders and activists in the region have become more active since the announcement of starting the election campaign from Sylhet.

AL leaders have said party chief Sheikh Hasina will introduce the Sylhet division candidates of the "boat", the electoral symbol of the AL, and alliance partners in the public meeting. She will also call upon the people of Sylhet to vote for the candidates.

Additionally, the PM will highlight the development and success of the AL government over the last 15 years. Moreover, she may make various promises regarding what the AL will do if voted back into power.

District Awami League President Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury said all preparations are underway to hold the largest public gathering in recent memory.

Leaders and activists from every district and upazila in the division will join the rally, he said, adding, "Work is underway for this purpose."

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to arrive in Sylhet by air on Wednesday morning and visit the shrines.

Following an exchange of greetings with local leaders at the circuit house, the AL president will then attend the public meeting at the Aliya Madrasa ground.

