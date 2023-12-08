Small parties in dark about seat sharing in Bangladesh national election

Smaller parties participating in the upcoming national polls have begun to worry about their standing in the Awami League's electoral strategy as they feel uncertain about potential seat-sharing arrangements.

Several leaders of some small parties told the Business Standard that they are unaware of how many seats they will get now and are waiting for 17 December — final day of nomination withdrawal — to see if the AL will withdraw any candidates, potentially opening up seats for them.

The AL has nominated candidates for 298 out of the 300 seats in the elections, excluding Kushtia-2 and Narayanganj-5. Local Awami League leaders are running as independent candidates alongside the party's official candidates in the remaining constituencies.

Bangladesh Khilafat Andolon is fielding some 14 candidates. Speaking to TBS, the party's organising secretary Mufti Sultan Mohiuddin said they had asked for five seats but we have not got any assurance yet.

"We were told by the AL to field candidates in some constituencies including Cumilla-2, Brahmanbaria-3, Faridpur-2. We were assured that we would get some seats," he said.

"Our Ameer Ataullah Hafezzi is contesting from Manikganj-1. We hope that the AL will at least leave that seat for him," he added.

Syed Rezaul Haq Chandpuri, secretary general of the Bangladesh Tariqat Federation, said, "We have asked for five seats. But now no seats have been given. It seems that our seats will be finalised after sitting with the Jatiya Party.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina held a meeting with leaders in the 14-party alliance at Ganabhaban on 4 December.

Chandpuri, who was in the meeting, said the PM assured them of keeping the alliance intact and told them that the seat-sharing issue would be discussed later.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Movement (BNM) has filed 49 nominations. The party's Secretary General Md Shahjahan told TBS, "We only nominated individuals with the capacity to compete in elections. Many of our nominees are strong contenders. We also have some hidden candidates who are contesting under independent symbols."

He also said they had not discussed any seat sharing with the government.

He added, "You will see some of our surprises ahead. We will take the opportunity in the elections where there will be competition between Awami League party and rebel candidates. We expect to win significant seats."

Fielding 151 candidates, Trinamool BNP Secretary General Taimur Alam Khandaker told TBS that the party's aim is to be a strong opposition party in this election and have no plans for an alliance with the AL.

"Even if success eludes us this time, we are determined to form the government in the next election," Taimur said.

Taimur along with Trinamool's chairperson Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury, met the PM at Ganabhaban on 20 November after the election schedule was announced. However, neither side disclosed the content of the talks.

Political analysts think that there has been an agreement between them and the Awami League regarding the concession of seats.

Then on 24 November, the leaders of nine Islamist political parties held a meeting with the PM and urged seat-sharing.

Syed Bahadur Shah Mojaddedi, chairman of Islamic Front Bangladesh, told TBS, "We were not assured of any seat concession yet. Alhamdulillah, if we get any seat, and Almahdulillah, if we don't."

Islamic Front has nominated candidates in 39 seats.

For the upcoming elections, 91 from Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal, 33 from Workers Party, 14 from Bikalpa Dhara, 47 from Tariqat Federation have been named candidates for various constituencies.