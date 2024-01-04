Sheikh Hasina not bothered by threats from foreign powers: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said threatening Awami League with foreign sanctions will prove to be fruitless as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina does not care about visa policy or any foreign sanction.

"The BNP is waiting for overseas sanctions, while Sheikh Hasina does not care about threats or warnings from any foreign power," he said while addressing an event marking the 76th founding anniversary of Bangladesh Chhatra League at Dhaka University.

Quader criticised the BNP saying they fled the political field after being shown the "red card" and now waiting for sanctions to come.

The senior AL leader urged people of character to enter politics on the occasion of Chhatra League's anniversary.

"If good individuals don't step up, a void will emerge in politics. A nation prospers under the governance of upright leaders. Individuals of character must engage in politics," he said, adding that misrule is inevitable when power is in the hands of inept leadership.

"Deserving individuals should be encouraged to join politics otherwise the sector will become meritless. Similarly, those with strong moral principles must engage in politics, or the field will lack character," he added.

Stressing the significance of developing leadership traits, the AL general secretary said that merely memorizing speeches doesn't make someone a leader.

"There is no need to linger in the Awami League office until 7-8pm. Go study. Because the more you study, the more you will learn. You must study in order to cultivate leadership qualities," he told the crowd present at the event.

Chhatra League President Saddam Hussain chaired the programme led by General Secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Inan.

The event commenced with the hoisting of national and party flags, followed by cultural programmes. Later, both former and present Chhatra League activists participated in a vibrant procession.