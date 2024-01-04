Sheikh Hasina not bothered by threats from foreign powers: Quader

Politics

TBS Report
04 January, 2024, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2024, 04:04 pm

Related News

Sheikh Hasina not bothered by threats from foreign powers: Quader

TBS Report
04 January, 2024, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2024, 04:04 pm
File Photo: Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader addresses the AL&#039;s Dhaka divisional rally in the city&#039;s Arambagh intersection on Saturday (4 November) afternoon. Photo: BSS
File Photo: Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader addresses the AL's Dhaka divisional rally in the city's Arambagh intersection on Saturday (4 November) afternoon. Photo: BSS

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said threatening Awami League with foreign sanctions will prove to be fruitless as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina does not care about visa policy or any foreign sanction.

"The BNP is waiting for overseas sanctions, while Sheikh Hasina does not care about threats or warnings from any foreign power," he said while addressing an event marking the 76th founding anniversary of Bangladesh Chhatra League at Dhaka University.

Quader criticised the BNP saying they fled the political field after being shown the "red card" and now waiting for sanctions to come.  

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The senior AL leader urged people of character to enter politics on the occasion of Chhatra League's anniversary.

"If good individuals don't step up, a void will emerge in politics. A nation prospers under the governance of upright leaders. Individuals of character must engage in politics," he said, adding that misrule is inevitable when power is in the hands of inept leadership.

"Deserving individuals should be encouraged to join politics otherwise the sector will become meritless. Similarly, those with strong moral principles must engage in politics, or the field will lack character," he added.

Stressing the significance of developing leadership traits, the AL general secretary said that merely memorizing speeches doesn't make someone a leader.

"There is no need to linger in the Awami League office until 7-8pm. Go study. Because the more you study, the more you will learn. You must study in order to cultivate leadership qualities," he told the crowd present at the event.

Chhatra League President Saddam Hussain chaired the programme led by General Secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Inan.

The event commenced with the hoisting of national and party flags, followed by cultural programmes. Later, both former and present Chhatra League activists participated in a vibrant procession.

Bangladesh / Top News

Obaidul Quader / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why mobile internet in Bangladesh is not improving fast enough

8h | Panorama
Switch Bidyaniketan’s students do not memorise textbooks but are focused on the practical applications of everything they learn. Photo: Courtesy

Switch Bidyaniketan: A school where street children learn and earn

7h | Panorama
Two arduous weeks of negotiations ended with praise for Sultan Al Jaber and a ‘sweeping agreement’ that explicitly mentions ‘fossil fuels’ for the first time ever. Photo: Reuters

Look east to fix climate governance

7h | Panorama
With a supportive and non-judgmental homogenous group, women travellers feel free and safe. Photo: Vromonkonna

Rise of Bangladesh’s ‘travelettes’

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Government set to issue bonds to pay off bank debts against power subsidies

Government set to issue bonds to pay off bank debts against power subsidies

1h | Videos
In 2023, 1.3 million Bangladeshis went abroad in search of work

In 2023, 1.3 million Bangladeshis went abroad in search of work

8h | Videos
Oil price jumps 1% in New Year

Oil price jumps 1% in New Year

7h | Videos
Star footballers on the verge of leaving their clubs this year

Star footballers on the verge of leaving their clubs this year

19h | Videos