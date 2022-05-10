Prepare for central council, Quader tells AL associate organisations 

TBS Report
10 May, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2022, 10:17 pm

AL President Sheikh Hasina will set the date for all these councils 

AL President Sheikh Hasina will set the date for all these councils

File photo: Collected
File photo: Collected

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader has instructed associate organisations of the party, including the Bangladesh Chhatra League, to prepare for the central council.

He gave the directive at a meeting of the party's presidium members and leaders of associate organisations at the AL central office on Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital on Tuesday.

AL President Sheikh Hasina will set the date for all these councils, he said.

Prior to the meeting, Quader spoke to reporters about various current issues.

Commenting about the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the elections, he said, "We want the use of EVMs in all constituencies. However, the Election Commission will decide as per their capability. We have no objection here."

"Fakhrul Islam has said the issue of EVMs would be discussed after the transfer of power to a neutral government," said the AL leader, adding, "Why is the EVM issue being shelved? Why oppose the use of EVMs? Elections are being held with EVMs in many countries of the world. Do you want to manipulate the election? This EVM system is the modern method of election to avoid vote-rigging."

Observing that the government will not violate the constitution just because BNP insists on doing so, he said. Directing his comments at the BNP, Quader said, "Prepare for the election gaining the confidence of the people. There is no alternative to a change of power without elections. If the people elect you in the election, even if we lose, we will support the Election Commission holding a neutral election."

In response to a question, he said, "I am requesting the BNP to participate in the next national election because it is a big party. If it takes part, the election will be a competitive one which is what we want."

Referring to the recent shooting incident in Cumilla, Quader said law enforcement agencies would take appropriate action after conducting a proper investigation into the attack. "No one will be spared for any kind of misdeed during the tenure of Sheikh Hasina. There is no doubt about that," he said.

"The BNP secretary general issued a statement to the media about the attack on the LDP secretary-general in Cumilla. Taking advantage of this incident, Fakhrul Islam criticised the government. The LDP secretary-general himself shot two activists of our Krishak League and Swechchhasebak League who are still in the hospital. The BNP leader did not say a word about that. Is this political honesty?"

Quader complained that they (BNP) see everything with one eye. Otherwise, he (Fakhrul) would have seen the shooting by the LDP secretary-general.

Two leaders of the Krishak League and Swechchhasebak League were injured by bullets in a clash between the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and Chhatra League activists in front of Redwan Ahmed College in Chandina Municipality on Monday. LDP Secretary-General and former Comilla-6 lawmaker Redwan Ahmed has been arrested and sent to jail by a court over the incident.
 

