PM will decide who becomes opposition party in parliament: Quader

Politics

TBS Report
08 January, 2024, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2024, 07:33 pm

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader. File Photo: TBS
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will decide the opposition party in the 12th national parliament, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today (8 January).

"A number of candidates from the existing opposition party, Jatiya Party, have won the election, along with two candidates from the 14-party alliance. The time to decide the next opposition party in parliament is not far. It will become clear after the official announcement of the election results," Quader said during a post-election press conference at Awami League's Dhaka district office.

Quader, who also serves as the incumbent Road Transport and Bridges Minister, added, "The new Prime Minister, the new leader of the house, will decide who will be the opposition party, considering the reality of the situation."

Responding to questions about the opposition party members, he said, "Why should I disclose the procedure? This is the new government. The prime minister will convene a meeting with those concerned and make decisions based on reality."

Addressing the Awami League independent candidates who won the election, Quader said, "The independent candidates of Awami League are the elected representatives of the people. They will sit in the parliament as MPs and perform their duties. Moreover, there is no time to think about anything else at the moment."

Taking a swipe at critics, Quader said, "Many commented that independents would win more seats than Awami League candidates. However, Awami League is Awami League. It is a positive reality that 223 candidates have won the election from the ruling party."

BNP has no choice but wait for another 5 years: Quader 

Speaking about foreign journalists and observers, Quader said, 'It is not for recognition; the international world wants to know how our election was conducted. We had assured that there would be free and fair elections. We invited them so that the democratic world could see whether our words matched our deeds."

When questioned about BNP's comments on the election, Obaidul Quader said, "Local and foreign journalists and observers have all witnessed the election and have their own conscience. Despite intense opposition and anti-election terrorist activities, the elections were peaceful, fair, and free. Defying the people's verdict, they threaten to carry out terrorist activities. We are committed to countering and defeating all forms of violence and terrorist activities at any cost."

Discussing the BNP's movement, he added, "The country does not run based on what BNP has said. According to their statements, they couldn't oust the government with their movement. They also claimed this election should not be allowed to happen, but could they resist it? Tell me."

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader / Opposition Party / 12th JS Polls

