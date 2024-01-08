BNP has no choice but wait for another 5 years: Quader 

The BNP has no other choice but endure another five years till the next national elections, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today.

While addressing a post-election press conference at the Awami League Dhaka district office in the capital's Tejgaon today, he said, "BNP-Jamaat has once again faced failure. The public has countered their schemes through the ballots. With their repeated election boycotts, BNP is left with no option but to wait another five years."

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, also criticised the BNP's decision to boycott the election.

Dismissing allegations made by BNP leader Moyeen Khan as "baseless and fabricated", he said, "All their complaints are devoid of reality. This morning, BNP leader Moyeen Khan appeared before the media with a slew of falsehoods. Such lies are responsible for their tragic consequences."

He further said, "The BNP has rendered itself ineffective and unsuccessful due to repeated wrong political moves."

Calling the polls a milestone in Bangladesh's democratic journey, Quader said, "Foreign journalists, observers, various institutions, both domestic and international media, have reviewed the election and expressed satisfaction. This election will fortify Bangladesh's global image."

Expressing gratitude to the voters, the senior AL leader said, "Bangladesh Awami League has achieved a sweeping victory in the 12th national parliamentary election by setting a new record with the votes of the people. The election was held in a festive, free, neutral, peaceful, and participatory environment. We once again thank and appreciate the democracy-loving people of Bangladesh."

Highlighting Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's respect for the people's verdict, Quader affirmed her commitment to fulfilling the promises outlined in AL's election manifesto.

He reiterated his appreciation towards the prime minister and said, "She has once again proved that fair elections are possible with an election commission that can operate independently under an elected government.

"According to the constitution of this country, one elected government will hand over power to another elected government. That is how we are going to form the new government," he said outlining the formation of the new government.

Quader extended his gratitude towards the law enforcement agencies, the Election Commission, participating political entities, candidates, and particularly all voters for facilitating a peaceful, free, and participatory election.

He also appreciated both local and international media and observers for their responsible roles in the process.