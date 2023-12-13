People's movement cannot be suppressed by issuing any circular: Rizvi

TBS Report
13 December, 2023, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2023, 12:09 pm

6 [D]

"Illegal election commissioners have transformed the Election Commission into a cooperative entity of the Awami League," he added

8 [D]
9 [D]
10 [D]
11 [D]
A file photo of BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. Photo: Collected

No circular issued by the Election Commission (EC) can stifle Bangladeshi people's movement to oust the Awami League government, said BNP's Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi leading a protest march in the capital on Wednesday (13 November) morning.

"They [AL] have destroyed democracy, and the Election Commission seems like putting the final nail in that coffin, But there'll be no gain from this. No circular can suppress the people's movement" Rizvi said addressing the party activists in a rally organised by Bangladesh Jatiotabadi Matsyajeebi Dal on the second day of the ongoing 36-hour blockade.

"Illegal election commissioners have transformed the Election Commission into a cooperative entity of the Awami League," he added.

Earlier on Tuesday (12 December), the Election Commission requested the home ministry not to allow any political programmes, including rallies, from 18 December to 7 January – until the 12th Jatiya Sangsad polls.

Under Rizvi's leadership, the rally commenced from Arambagh Mor in Motijheel and culminated at Calvert Road via a procession through the Notre Dame College fore-road. 

19 [D]
On the second day of the ongoing 36-hour blockade, Bangladesh Jatiotabadi Matsyajeebi Dal organised a rally in the capital under Rizvi's leadership.

Rizvi alleged that the Awami League adopted manipulative formulas to control the democratic rights of opposition parties. "The downfall of an illegitimate government is inevitable. This time, the people of Bangladesh will leave the street ensuring victory."

"Their attitude seems like they've taken ownership of the entire country. Now, they are also trying to interfere with the constitutional rights of the people," Rizvi said at the rally.

"They arrest and harass leaders and activists of BNP and other oppositions alleging false and fabricated cases. Our leaders and activists are still successfully carrying out their ongoing programmes with valour on the streets," he added.

Several party leaders including Chhatra Dal Central Joint General Secretary Tauhidur Rahman Awal, Central Member Secretary Abdur Rahim of Matsyajeebi Dal, and Central Joint Convener Omar Farooq Patwar were present at the rally.

The gathering raised voices demanding the resignation of the government and the upcoming election under a non-partisan neutral caretaker government — along with the release of the arrested leaders and activists including BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia.

