Jail has become BNP leaders' permanent residence under this govt: Rizvi

Prison has become the permanent residence for BNP leaders and activists under the Awami League-led government, BNP Senior Joint General Secretary Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said today (19 April).

"Breathing free air has become banned for BNP supporters under the current government. They stay in jail all the time. Jail has become their permanent residence for no reason," he said during a sit-in programme in front of the National Press Club organised by Zia Projanmo Dal (ZPD) demanding the release of BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia and other imprisoned leaders.

"There seems to be no end to the government's policy of arresting BNP leaders and activists and sending them to jail. I think the government is panicking. Because they know they have no public support.

"Without public support, the government becomes highly authoritarian, fascist, and suppresses the voice of the people, which we can see now," Rizvi added.

The BNP leader alleged that ahead of the general election in January, 25,000-26,000 BNP leaders and activists were jailed for about four months.

"Thousands of activists are still imprisoned. Can Sheikh Hasina answer this? If she could, then she would have given free and fair elections," said Rizvi.

Rizvi's remarks come following a comment by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina earlier on the day, where she said no political cases were filed against BNP men.

"The cases against them [BNP] are related to different crimes. They committed offences. So, legal action is being taken against them," she said while addressing an event arranged in Gonobhaban to exchange views with the central committee members of Bangladesh Krishak League on the occasion of its 52th founding anniversary.

Referring to the PM's statement, Rizvi said politicians are usually sent to jail in various cases. "This has been the trend since the British regime."

Citing a book by the late Abdul Gaffar Choudhury, Bangladeshi-born British writer, journalist and columnist, Rizvi said during the Pakistan regime, the-then president Muhammad Ayub Khan had sued Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 17 corruption cases.

Rizvi continued, "Many were sent to jail, including Mahatma Gandhi, in the subcontinent in similar ways. But it is never stated that they were jailed for political reasons. The ruling parties sue them in various cases."

Speaking about the surging commodity price in the country, the BNP leader said common people can't afford anything anymore.

Calling on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he said, "Go to the market with a sack. No one can buy fish these days. The countrymen cannot afford anything. The markets have become unbearable. How will the low-income group survive like this?"