Upazila polls going to be another dummy election staged by AL govt: Rizvi

Politics

TBS Report
06 May, 2024, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2024, 04:59 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The upcoming upazila elections is going to be another "dummy" election staged by the Awami League government, said BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi today (6 May).

"They [AL] have prohibited the relatives of ministers and MPs from contesting in this election. Still the relatives of the ministers and MPs are contesting. People will reject the polls," he said at a human chain programme in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka demanding the release of all BNP leaders and withdrawal of "false cases" against them.

The BNP leader also said, "AL doesn't have the courage to face the BNP. That's why they are suppressing the people with the help of the police."

Rizvi alleged that opportunists, loan defaulters and market syndicates have surrounded Awami League. 

"They are public enemies, who increase the price of goods through syndicates, rob banks and smuggle money abroad. If they are with this government and Sheikh Hasina, then Sheikh Hasina will not get the support of the people," he added.

BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi / Upazila polls / Upazila Parishad Elections

