Online nomination process to minimise irregularities: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal attends the inauguration event of the online nomination submission web portal and election management app in Dhaka. on Sunday (12 November). Photo: Foisal Ahmed

The introduction of online nomination submissions by candidates will help break away from the tradition of the "showdown" culture during the filing of nominations, said Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal.

It can also significantly minimise irregularities associated with the nomination filing process, he said.

Inaugurating the online nomination submission web portal and election management app on Sunday, CEC Awal noted that the online submission was not only a straightforward process, but also had the potential to simplify the entire election system and rid it of any irregularities.

Awal also criticised the traditional "showdown" culture during nomination submissions, describing it as a potential source of crisis if it violates the election rules of conduct and creates room for conflicts.

"The introduction of online submissions of nomination papers by election candidates will help break away from the tradition of the "showdown" culture during the filing of nominations." By Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal

The CEC highlighted the challenges faced by candidates during the traditional nomination submission process, such as hindrances and pressure to withdraw nominations.

Awal also emphasised the need for adopting a more streamlined and efficient approach.

"The Online Nomination Submission System can effectively address these anomalies, making the selection process easier and more transparent," he asserted.

Besides, the "Smart Election Management BD" app, launched on Sunday ahead of the 12th parliamentary polls, will help voters know the location of their polling centres by providing their NID number.

Voters will also get the names of candidates and an update on the votes cast every two hours on election day.