RMG workers protest for Eid bonus, salary in Dhamrai after factory closes without notice

RMG

TBS Report
03 April, 2024, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2024, 08:24 pm

Related News

RMG workers protest for Eid bonus, salary in Dhamrai after factory closes without notice

Hundreds of workers of Odyssey Craft (Pvt) Ltd, a garment factory located in the Sombhag area of Dhamrai started the demonstration today (3 April) morning, Mahmud Naser Jony, additional superintendent of police (ASP) of Ashulia Industrial Police-1, told The Business Standard

TBS Report
03 April, 2024, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2024, 08:24 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Workers of a garment factory in Dhaka's Dhamrai have staged a demonstration after they found the factory closed for a day without any prior notice, just before the scheduled date for Eid allowance payments.

There are more than two thousand workers in the factory, according to protesters.

Hundreds of workers of Odyssey Craft (Pvt) Ltd, a garment factory located in the Sombhag area of Dhamrai started the demonstration today (3 April) morning, Mahmud Naser Jony, additional superintendent of police (ASP) of Ashulia Industrial Police-1, told The Business Standard.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"The factory owners' sudden decision to close the factory for a day left the workers furious upon arriving at work," said ASP Mahmud.

"In the morning, when the workers gathered in front of the factory, they were removed. But, at around 11:00am the workers forcibly entered the factory. Later, the police charged batons and used teargas to disperse them," he added.

Additional police have been deployed to maintain security in the area.

The factory authorities had promised that the Eid allowance and salary will be paid on 4 and 8 April, respectively, he said, citing workers.

"We are talking to the owners to resolve the issue."

Despite multiple attempts to reach out the factory authorities, none could be contacted.

Tile workers protest in Savar

Later in the day, around fifty workers from a tile manufacturing company protested in Dhaka's Savar, demanding their due salaries and Eid bonuses for March.

The workers of Madhumati Tiles Ltd located in Savar's Ulail staged the demonstration in the afternoon. Later, the police talked to the workers and removed them from the factory,

The workers claim that they did not receive last year's Eid bonus, and they are also awaiting this year's bonus. Additionally, they have not been paid their salaries for March.

Selim, general manager (accounts and finance) of Madhumati Tiles Ltd, told The Business Standard, "Some workers caused a disturbance without prior discussion. After providing explanations, they were disperse peacefully.

"Discussions are ongoing with the owners regarding the payment of salaries and bonuses, scheduled for the 8 March. The workers will receive their dues before the factory closes on the 9 March," he added.

Top News

bangladdesh / RMG Workers / protest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Aerial view of the Dali cargo vessel which crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge causing it to collapse in Baltimore, Maryland on 26 March. Photo: REUTERS

Will bridge collapse hurt global supply chains?

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Manage your money: Personal finance tips for Gen Z

8h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Learn a new language F.A.S.T

9h | Pursuit
As night progresses, people flock to the numerous eateries and restaurants of Puran Dhaka to have Sehri. Clothing factories and tailoring shops in the area are also running in full swing for upcoming Eid. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Into the nocturnal world of Puran Dhaka in Ramadan

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The shoe production target for Eid-ul-Fitr has dropped to half

The shoe production target for Eid-ul-Fitr has dropped to half

13m | Videos
Forbes list of the world's richest people

Forbes list of the world's richest people

2h | Videos
India-China tension again over name change in Arunachal Pradesh

India-China tension again over name change in Arunachal Pradesh

3h | Videos
Despite the sanctions, the West still depends on Russia

Despite the sanctions, the West still depends on Russia

1h | Videos