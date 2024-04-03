RMG workers protest for Eid bonus, salary in Dhamrai after factory closes without notice

Workers of a garment factory in Dhaka's Dhamrai have staged a demonstration after they found the factory closed for a day without any prior notice, just before the scheduled date for Eid allowance payments.

There are more than two thousand workers in the factory, according to protesters.

Hundreds of workers of Odyssey Craft (Pvt) Ltd, a garment factory located in the Sombhag area of Dhamrai started the demonstration today (3 April) morning, Mahmud Naser Jony, additional superintendent of police (ASP) of Ashulia Industrial Police-1, told The Business Standard.

"The factory owners' sudden decision to close the factory for a day left the workers furious upon arriving at work," said ASP Mahmud.

"In the morning, when the workers gathered in front of the factory, they were removed. But, at around 11:00am the workers forcibly entered the factory. Later, the police charged batons and used teargas to disperse them," he added.

Additional police have been deployed to maintain security in the area.

The factory authorities had promised that the Eid allowance and salary will be paid on 4 and 8 April, respectively, he said, citing workers.

"We are talking to the owners to resolve the issue."

Despite multiple attempts to reach out the factory authorities, none could be contacted.

Tile workers protest in Savar

Later in the day, around fifty workers from a tile manufacturing company protested in Dhaka's Savar, demanding their due salaries and Eid bonuses for March.

The workers of Madhumati Tiles Ltd located in Savar's Ulail staged the demonstration in the afternoon. Later, the police talked to the workers and removed them from the factory,

The workers claim that they did not receive last year's Eid bonus, and they are also awaiting this year's bonus. Additionally, they have not been paid their salaries for March.

Selim, general manager (accounts and finance) of Madhumati Tiles Ltd, told The Business Standard, "Some workers caused a disturbance without prior discussion. After providing explanations, they were disperse peacefully.

"Discussions are ongoing with the owners regarding the payment of salaries and bonuses, scheduled for the 8 March. The workers will receive their dues before the factory closes on the 9 March," he added.