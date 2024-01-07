No atmosphere for elections: Taimur Alam

There is no atmosphere for an election, General Secretary of Trinamool BNP Taimur Alam Khandker said today (7 January).

Responding to questions from reporters after voting at Rupsi New Model School and College centre in Narayanganj, Tamiur, also the party's candidate for Narayanganj-1, expressed his exasperation.

Two days ago, Taimur had said, "Even if we have to bite the soil, we will stay in the electoral field until the final day. If there is vote rigging anywhere, I will create a storm in the whole country."

Earlier in November, Taimur and his party leaders had met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who assured them of fair polls.