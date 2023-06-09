Mohammad Ali Arafat gets AL nomination for Dhaka-17 by-polls

Awami League's central executive member Mohammad Ali Arafat has got the party's nomination for contesting in the Dhaka-17 by-polls to be held on 17 July.

He was granted the nomination at a joint meeting of Awami League's Parliamentary Nomination Board and Local Government People's Representative Nomination Board at the Prime Minister's official residence on Friday (9 June) night, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader told reporters in a briefing after the meeting.

The meeting was presided over by Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina.

Earlier, Awami League sold nomination forms for the Dhaka-17 by-polls from 3-6 June. A total of 22 aspirants collected party nomination forms.