Mohammad Ali Arafat gets AL nomination for Dhaka-17 by-polls

Politics

TBS Report
09 June, 2023, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2023, 10:39 pm

Related News

Mohammad Ali Arafat gets AL nomination for Dhaka-17 by-polls

TBS Report
09 June, 2023, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2023, 10:39 pm
Mohammad Ali Arafat gets AL nomination for Dhaka-17 by-polls

Awami League's central executive member Mohammad Ali Arafat has got the party's nomination for contesting in the Dhaka-17 by-polls to be held on 17 July.

He was granted the nomination at a joint meeting of Awami League's Parliamentary Nomination Board and Local Government People's Representative Nomination Board at the Prime Minister's official residence on Friday (9 June) night, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader told reporters in a briefing after the meeting.

The meeting was presided over by Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina.

Earlier, Awami League sold nomination forms for the Dhaka-17 by-polls from 3-6 June. A total of 22 aspirants collected party nomination forms.

Top News

Awami League (AL) / Bypoll

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Yamaha MT-15 V2

Top 3 150-160cc naked sports bikes in Bangladesh

9h | Wheels
Infograph: TBS

Balancing lives and livelihoods: How can South Asia prepare for the next pandemic?

11h | Panorama
Earning more money isn’t exactly a priority for Messi, already one of the world’s richest athletes. Photo: Bloomberg

Why Lionel Messi chose Miami over Riyadh

12h | Panorama
Many stores at the solar wholesale markets are now half full. Or half empty. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Empty stores and crowded corridors: How the solar market ran out in a week

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Stats of Europe’s Top 5 League

Stats of Europe’s Top 5 League

6h | TBS SPORTS
13 helpful tips to negotiate about job

13 helpful tips to negotiate about job

1d | TBS Career
Why did Messi turn away from Europe?

Why did Messi turn away from Europe?

1d | TBS SPORTS
Tips to getting sleep on a hot night

Tips to getting sleep on a hot night

14h | TBS Health

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

3
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage

4
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

5
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

6
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed Paulash/TBS
Energy

LPG price drops by Tk13.42 per kg