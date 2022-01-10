Manju-led Jatiya Party favours law on EC formation 

In a dialogue with President Abdul Hamid, the Jatiya Party (JP) led by Anwar Hossain Manju has proposed formulating a law in accordance with the Constitution to form the next election commission.

It has also proposed ensuring the cooperation of the executive branch to the commission in holding a fair and credible election.

The political party called for forming a search committee and an election commission with respectable and acceptable people of the society without relying on bureaucracy.

On Monday, a seven-member delegation headed by Anwar Hossain Manju took part in the dialogue held at the Darbar Hall of the Bangabhaban.

President Abdul Hamid welcomed the delegation at the official residence cum office of the president and said the views and suggestions of political parties are very important in forming an acceptable election commission.

He hoped that the views of the delegation would contribute positively to the formation of an election commission.

President's Office Secretary Sampad Barua, Military Secretary Major General SM Salah Uddin Islam, president's Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin and Secretary (Joint) Md Wahidul Islam Khan were present on the occasion.

The tenure of the current Election Commission headed by Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda will expire on 14 February.

On December 20, the president started the dialogue with registered political parties to form a new election commission.

Till Sunday afternoon, 32 political parties have been invited and so far 18 of them have taken part in the dialogue.

Six political parties – the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB), Islami Andolan Bangladesh, Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal (BSD) and Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD), Bangladesh Muslim League (BML) – have so far boycotted the dialogue.

Two more parties – Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Biplobi Workers Party – have declared to boycott the talks.

The number of parties registered with the Election Commission is 39.

In 2012 and 2016, the president had dialogues with registered political parties before the formation of the election commissions.

Last time, 31 parties were invited to participate in the dialogue.