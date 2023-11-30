Leaders of Khilafat Rabbani, Nezam-e-Islami meet PM, discuss polls

They discussed various issues involving upcoming national elections scheduled to be held on January 7.

File Photo of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina
File Photo of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Leaders of the Khilafat Rabbani Bangladesh and the Nezam-e-Islami Party met with Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday.

They discussed various issues involving upcoming national elections scheduled to be held on 7 January.

Mufti Faizul Haque Jalalabadi and Maulana Anwarul Haque led their respective parties at the PM's official residence Ganabhaban.

Prime Minister's Deputy Press Secretary KM Shakhawat Moon said during the meeting the leaders discussed the overall issues of the national elections with the premier.

Sheikh Hasina highlighted various steps taken to conduct a free, fair and acceptable election, and expected everyone's spontaneous participation in the election.

The leaders appreciated the steps taken by the PM to make the upcoming parliamentary elections acceptable to all.

They also praised the comprehensive development of Bangladesh under the leadership of the prime minister.

