Lakshmipur candidate Abdus Sattar Palwan pledges to protect the Meghna River

On Thursday (30 November), after submitting his nomination to the Lakshmipur District Commissioner's office, the candidate shared the intention behind his candidacy in the elections saying, “If I am given the opportunity to go to Parliament, my highest demand would be to implement the river protection dam. Photo: TBS

Pledging to protect the Meghna River from erosion, Supreme Court lawyer Abdus Sattar Palwan has submitted his nomination paper today to run in the Lakshmipur-4 constituency as an independent candidate for the upcoming national polls.

On Thursday (30 November), after submitting his nomination to the Lakshmipur District Commissioner's office, the candidate shared the intention behind his candidacy in the elections saying, "If I am given the opportunity to go to Parliament, my highest demand would be to implement the river protection dam.

"My parents' graves are at the very bottom of the Meghna River."

Also a lawyer of the Supreme Court and an environmental worker for the rights of riverbed people through a social organisation "Kamalnagar-Ramgati Bachao Manch", Abdus Sattar Palwan said his only demand is sustainable embankment.