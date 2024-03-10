One killed, two injured in truck, pickup van collision in Lakshmipur

A man was killed and two people were severely injured in a collision between a truck and a pickup van in Lakshmipur on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Abdur Rahim, helper of the truck and resident of Durgapur village of Sadar upazila.

The pickup van driver, Rubel, and another man named Sagar were seriously injured.

According to locals, the sand-laden truck was going towards Mandari area from Moju Chowdhury Haat. The helper of the truck, Rahim, died on spot after the head-on collision with the pickup van coming from the opposite direction.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Lakshmipur Sadar Hospital.

Sagar was later referred to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital for better treatment, said Dr Md Abdus Salam, duty doctor of Sadar Hospital.