Khulna city polls: Low voter turnout at many centres

Politics

UNB
12 June, 2023, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2023, 03:32 pm

Related News

Khulna city polls: Low voter turnout at many centres

UNB
12 June, 2023, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2023, 03:32 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

As the day unfolded, the Khulna City Corporation (KCC) election witnessed a decline in voter turnout, with many polling centres looking deserted.

Talking to presiding officers, UNB's Khulna correspondent reported that on average, 11% of votes were cast as of 11am.

Shaheed Suhrawardy College centre under ward 25 witnessed a particularly low voter turnout with a voting rate of 9.02%. Ranjit Kumar Biswas, presiding officer of the centre, said only 135 votes had been cast by 11am, despite a total of 1,493 registered voters.

Similarly, under Ward 18, the Darul Quran Siddiquia Kamil Madrasa centre also saw a low voter turnout with a rate of 10.25%. Mohammad Manik, presiding officer of the centre, said that out of 1,658 registered voters, a mere 170 had cast their votes by 11am.

In Ward 19, the National High School centre reported an 11% voter turnout. Two presiding officers from Ward 27 said that the PTI women's centre had witnessed a 7.02% polling rate, while the men's centre had recorded a 9% turnout by 11am.

However, an exception was observed at the Khulna College centre, in Ward 17. Out of 2,868 registered voters at that centre, 533 had cast their votes by 11am, reflecting a polling rate of 18.58%.

A total of five candidates are vying for the mayoral post in Khulna city, 134 for 31 general councillors, and 39 for 10 reserved female councillors' posts.

SM Khurshid Ahmed Tona in Ward 13 and ZA Mahmud Don in Ward 24 were elected unopposed. The total number of registered voters in Khulna City Corporation is 535,528.

Bangladesh

Voter turnout / election / Barishal & Khulna Polls

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Firms will need to plan for a sufficiently broad set of outcomes and solidify risk-management approaches. Photo: Bloomberg

Strengthening the global balance sheet

6h | Panorama
During and after the Covid-19 pandemic, the rate of school dropouts and child labourers rose proportionately in Bangladesh and many of these children never returned to school. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

World Day Against Child Labour: Pandemic dropouts make child labour elimination a pipe dream

8h | Panorama
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

1d | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Melody in Style: The dynamic fusion of music and fashion

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Why are people afraid to go switch job?

Why are people afraid to go switch job?

4h | TBS Stories
Kalapahar and Kalamanik are the attractions of Qurbani Eid in Munshiganj

Kalapahar and Kalamanik are the attractions of Qurbani Eid in Munshiganj

1d | TBS Stories
Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

2d | TBS Face to Face
You have to pay a premium if wait for good days

You have to pay a premium if wait for good days

2d | TBS Markets

Most Read

1
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

2
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

3
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

4
Illustration: TBS
Economy

'E-com potential still untapped, needs more investments'

5
An anatomy of power crisis
Energy

An anatomy of power crisis

6
FILE PHOTO: A passenger plane is seen with the moon behind as it flies over London, Britain, January 4, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Aviation

Bangladesh withholds $214m in airline funds; 2nd among top 5 countries: IATA