Khulna city polls: AL candidate Khaleque's wealth up Tk1.83cr in 5 years

Awami League candidate for Khulna City Corporation election, Talukder Abdul Khaleque's wealth increased by Tk1.83 crore to Tk6.83 crore in five years.

Khaleque, also the Khulan City Awami League president, had a wealth worth Tk5.03 crore in 2018.

This information was obtained from the affidavits submitted by him to the returning officer of Khulna city on 16 May 2023 and 12 April 2018.

Of the movable assets, Khaleque's cash grew to Tk4.79 crore in 2023 from Tk9.78 lakh in 2018.

However, his bank deposits decreased to Tk1.18 crore from Tk2.42 crore in five years.

Among immovable assets, Khaleque owns 23 bighas of ancestral arable land in addition to 3.21 acres of agricultural land and three acres of non-agricultural land he purchased.

Besides, he partially owns a house worth Tk2.12 crore.

According to his affidavit, Khaleque's annual income from agriculture sector is Tk2.10 lakh, from bank interest Tk2.18 lakh, and mayor's gratuity and allowance Tk25.74 lakh.

However, Jatiya Party's mayoral candidate Shafiqul Islam Madhur has three times more annual income than Khaleque.

Shafiqul's annual income is Tk90 lakh, out of which Tk1.86 lakh comes from house rent and Tk88 lakh from contracting business.

On the other hand, the mayoral candidate of the Islami Andolan Bangladesh Abdul Awal's annual income is much less than other candidates.

His annual income from business is 1.35 lakh and Tk1.96 lakh from madrasa teaching.

In this year's Khulna city polls due on 12 June, a total of seven candidates submitted nomination papers for mayoral post. However, the returning officer cancelled the nomination of four people due to various complaints.

Returning Officer Alauddin said that those whose nominations have been cancelled can appeal to the divisional commissioner within 21 May.

Anyone can withdraw their candidature by 26 May.