Khulna city polls: AL mayoral candidate fears loss of votes due to rampant load-shedding

Politics

TBS Report
05 June, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2023, 06:23 pm

Related News

Khulna city polls: AL mayoral candidate fears loss of votes due to rampant load-shedding

TBS Report
05 June, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2023, 06:23 pm
Khulna city polls: AL mayoral candidate fears loss of votes due to rampant load-shedding

Continuous load-shedding may result in the Awami League losing out on votes for the upcoming Khulna city corporation elections slated for 12 June, the party's mayoral candidate fears.

Talukdar Abdul Khalek, the mayoral candidate nominated by the AL for the Khulna city polls, said the matter has been informed to State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid.

"There has been severe load shedding in Khulna city for several days. It is hindering our campaign. Also, it can negatively affect voter sentiments," Khalek told reporters at a press briefing in the city's Mistripara Bazar area on Monday (5 June).

"I called the state minister for power to inform him about the matter. As he was not available on the phone, my wife, the deputy minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Habibun Nahar discussed the matter with the state minister when they met in the Parliament.

"After they discussed the matter, the electricity situation in Khulna city has improved. Now there is less load-shedding," Khalek said.

Meanwhile, Jatiya Party's mayoral candidate Shafiqul Islam Madhu has criticised the government for the current load-shedding situation in the country.

"The electricity situation in the country has worsened. People of Khulna are not getting electricity. When we ask for votes, voters talk about electricity," Shafiqul Islam Madhu told reporters at a press briefing in the city on Monday.

"There is widespread corruption in the country regarding electricity. Because of corruption, such severe load-shedding is happening.

"The government has to answer why the electricity situation is so bad," he added.

Top News

Khulna City Corporation / Khulna City Corporation Election / Awami League (AL) / load-shedding

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Beating plastic pollution: Local startups build businesses around waste

Beating plastic pollution: Local startups build businesses around waste

9h | Panorama
New battleground of global powers

New battleground of global powers

1d | Panorama
Understanding the Indo-Pacific: A case of two rivalries

Understanding the Indo-Pacific: A case of two rivalries

1d | Panorama
US and its allies in the Ind-Pacific

US and its allies in the Ind-Pacific

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Young Entrepreneurs Beating Plastic Pollution

Young Entrepreneurs Beating Plastic Pollution

7h | TBS Stories
The fitness industry of Bangladesh tries to reshape from corona effect

The fitness industry of Bangladesh tries to reshape from corona effect

21h | TBS Stories
Ukraine ready to launch counteroffensive

Ukraine ready to launch counteroffensive

1d | TBS World
Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan's food on the streets of Dhaka

Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan's food on the streets of Dhaka

1d | TBS Food

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

3
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

4
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

5
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

6
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers