Khulna city polls: AL mayoral candidate fears loss of votes due to rampant load-shedding

Continuous load-shedding may result in the Awami League losing out on votes for the upcoming Khulna city corporation elections slated for 12 June, the party's mayoral candidate fears.

Talukdar Abdul Khalek, the mayoral candidate nominated by the AL for the Khulna city polls, said the matter has been informed to State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid.

"There has been severe load shedding in Khulna city for several days. It is hindering our campaign. Also, it can negatively affect voter sentiments," Khalek told reporters at a press briefing in the city's Mistripara Bazar area on Monday (5 June).

"I called the state minister for power to inform him about the matter. As he was not available on the phone, my wife, the deputy minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Habibun Nahar discussed the matter with the state minister when they met in the Parliament.

"After they discussed the matter, the electricity situation in Khulna city has improved. Now there is less load-shedding," Khalek said.

Meanwhile, Jatiya Party's mayoral candidate Shafiqul Islam Madhu has criticised the government for the current load-shedding situation in the country.

"The electricity situation in the country has worsened. People of Khulna are not getting electricity. When we ask for votes, voters talk about electricity," Shafiqul Islam Madhu told reporters at a press briefing in the city on Monday.

"There is widespread corruption in the country regarding electricity. Because of corruption, such severe load-shedding is happening.

"The government has to answer why the electricity situation is so bad," he added.