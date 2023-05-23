Khulna city polls: Nomination of 3 independent mayoral candidates cancelled

Politics

TBS Report
23 May, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2023, 08:54 pm

The nominations of three independent mayoral candidates for the Khulna City Corporation polls have been cancelled after an appeal hearing found them guilty of forging signatures of 300 people in their election affidavits.

The three are Al Amin Md Abdullah Chowdhury, SM Mushfiqur Rahman and Syed Kamrul Islam.

In the same hearing, the Zaker Party candidate under scrutiny was granted his candidacy, said Khulna Divisional Commissioner Zillur Rahman Chowdhury on Tuesday (23 May).

Zaker Party's SM Sabbir Hossain got his mayoral candidacy after the hearing over whether he had submitted the income tax return. 

Meanwhile, SM Mushfiqur Rahman said he will take the matter to the High Court. But the other two independent candidates said they would refrain from doing the same.

Khulna Additional Divisional Commissioner and Acting Director of Local Government Department Shahidul Islam said appeals can be made to the High Court.

A total of 195 candidates, including seven candidates for the post of mayor, 39 candidates for the reserved ward and 149 candidates for the post of general councilor, submitted their nomination papers in the Khulna city polls on 16 May, according to Khulna divisional commissioner and returning officer's office.

Earlier on 18 May, a returning officer cancelled the nomination papers of 18 people, including four mayoral candidates.

As of 21 May, 15 out of 18 candidates appealed to regain their candidature. After hearing their appeal in the last two days, seven people, including one mayoral candidate, have been granted candidacy while eight candidates including three independent mayoral candidates have been cancelled.

Khulna City Corporation / Elections

