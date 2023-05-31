Khulna city polls: Shafiq gets back candidacy, campaigning of mayoral candidates continues

Politics

BSS
31 May, 2023, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2023, 05:08 pm

A bench of the High Court Division today restored the candidacy of independent mayoral candidate S M Shafiqur Rahman (Mushfiq) whose nomination was declared invalid for Khulna City Corporation (KCC) polls.

The Returning Officer of the KCC Polls Md Alauddin Ahmed confirmed the news to BSS.

In a press conference at Khulna Press Club independent candidate Shafiqur Rahman said, a High Court bench consisting of Justice Zafar Ahmed and Justice Md. Bashir Ullah gave the verdict on Sunday (May 28), and ordered the Returning Officer of KCC Polls to give a symbol after restoring his candidacy.

"The Returning Officer and the Appellate Authority of the Khulna Divisional Commissioner cancelled my nomination. Later, I appealed to the High Court last Thursday. After hearing the appeal on Sunday, the High Court ordered to declare my candidature as valid," Shafiqur Rahman said.

A total of five candidates are now vying for the mayor post of KCC. They are AL-backed Talukder Abdul Khaleque, Jatiya Party's Shafiqul Islam Modhu, Islami Andolon of Bangladesh's Moulana Abdul Awal, Jaker Party's candidate S M Sabbir Hossain and independent candidate S M Shafiqur Rahman (Mushfiq)

Meanwhile, AL backed mayor candidate Talukder Abdul Khaleque continues his electoral campaign with the residents of Notun Bazar, Gagon Babu Road, Railway Market, Station Road under Ward no-22 and 23 this morning by distributing leaflets.

Jatiya Party's Shafiqul Islam Modhu has completed his day-long campaign in ward no 22 in the city.

Islami Andolon Bangladesh's Moulana Abdul Awal is campaigning in Ward no-1, 2, 3 while Sabbir Hossain is in Ward no 17.

Besides, all the councillor candidates distributed leaflets among city dwellers with the promises of development in their respective wards.

Khulna City Corporation

