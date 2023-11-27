JS polls: Jatiya Party to announce candidates today

Jatiya Party (JaPa) is set to unveil its nominated candidates for all 300 constituencies in the upcoming 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) election today.

"We will announce the list of nominated candidates at the party's central office at 4am on Monday (27 November)," said Jatiya Party Chairman's Press Secretary Khandaker Delwar Jalali on Sunday (26 November).

JaPa Secretary General Md Mujibul Haque Chunnu on Thursday (23 November) said that they are optimistic about having a free and fair election.

"If voters can cast their votes, Jatiya Party will secure a majority in 300 seats," he added.

Earlier, the party started selling nomination papers on 20 November at a price of nomination form at Tk30,000 for the upcoming 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) elections.

On 15 November, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal announced that the 12th parliamentary election of the country will be held on 7 January.

The deadline for submission of nomination papers is 30 November, while 1-4 December was fixed for scrutinising nomination papers.

Appeals against the nominations can be submitted from 6-5 December and nominations need to be withdrawn by 17 December.

The CEC also said political parties will be able to distribute symbols within 18 December and the election campaign will officially kick off on 18 December.

The campaign duration will end at 8:00am on 5 January.

To conduct the election on 300 constituencies, the EC has appointed a total of 66 returning officers and 592 assistant returning officers.